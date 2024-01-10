Casper Labs and the Financial Times to Co-Host The Hub at Davos 2024

Leading innovation center will return for the third consecutive year, featuring leaders from The Carlyle Group, IBM, Microsoft, XPRIZE, UBS, Coinbase and more

NEW YORK and DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casper Labs has officially announced the agenda for The Hub at Davos 2024 . This will be the third iteration of The Hub, following its highly popular debut in May 2022. The Hub ‘24 will feature four days of programming dedicated to the most pressing issues faced by businesses and governments today, including responsible AI development, blockchain’s enterprise utilization, energy transformation, and technology’s role in the future of financial services and global markets.



Among the 90+ confirmed speakers over the event’s duration are Daniel Risch (Prime Minister of Liechtenstein), David Rubenstein (Carlyle Group), Franziska-Juliette Klebôn (Microsoft), Jeremy Allaire (Circle), Anthony Scaramucci (Skybridge Capital), Sheila Warren (Crypto Council for Innovation), Basak Toprak (J.P. Morgan and Co.), Faryar Shirzad (Coinbase), Aditi Joshi (Google Cloud), Anousheh Ansari (XPRIZE), and many more.

This year, Casper Labs will be joined by The Financial Times as a presenting sponsor.

“Every year, the world’s leading thinkers come together in Davos to share ideas and explore solutions to the world’s greatest challenges,” said Finola McDonnell, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Financial Times. “We are pleased to partner with Casper Labs at The Hub this year to provide a forum for debate.”

This year, The Hub will host the leaders of two of the world’s largest financial institutions, some of the world’s foremost and pioneering AI and Blockchain experts, state leaders, and more. Programming will open at 3:30 PM CET on Monday, January 15, and run through Thursday, January 18. For the latest information on programming, including how to access it remotely, visit thehubdavos.com .

The programming will broadly address the following daily themes:

Monday, January 15 | Restoring Trust – The Hub will open with a critical look at the current global state, and the role that leaders in business, government, and academia can and should play as brokers of trust at a time when the public’s faith in institutions remains near historic lows.

Tuesday, January 16 | Responsible AI – As we firmly enter the era of Artificial Intelligence, the need for reliable verification, smart regulation, and responsible governance has never been more clear. Among other topics, this day will focus on AI opportunities and pitfalls, the importance of greater ethical AI standards, and what the best (and worst) case scenarios could look like a decade from now.

Wednesday, January 17 | Blockchain in Action – Blockchain’s utility for and by businesses is on the rise, from financial instruments and supply chain efficiency to supporting AI applications and driving the gaming revolution – and much more. The Hub will gather some of the best and the brightest from the blockchain space to look at the current state of play and what to expect over the coming months and years.

Thursday, January 18 | Sustainability & The Future of Finance – How businesses and governments are envisioning, adopting, and regulating emerging technologies to realize energy transformation and more efficient and transparent capital markets.



To register as an in-person or virtual attendee, visit thehubdavos.com .

Centaur AI podcast @ The Hub

Throughout the week, The Hub will host The Centaurs Podcast, hosted by noted AI expert Professor Olivier Oullier. To follow the latest posts through the week, follow The Centaurs on LinkedIn and X ( @thecentaurs_ai ).

About Casper Labs

Casper Labs is a leading software and product development firm in the blockchain industry. Casper Labs built the blockchain for the scale and operational needs of businesses, creating complete transparency for all business transactions. Casper Labs delivers applications and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies and governments across fully public, private, and hybrid networks. We are on a mission to build the essential foundation for an entirely new era of customer value and business success. For more information, visit https://casperlabs.io/ .

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community.