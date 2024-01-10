Consumer IAM Market worth $18.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.2%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Consumer IAM Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2023 to USD 18.1 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of the CIAM market is being driven by several factors. These include growing awareness of regulatory compliance, access management tools, and growing identity theft and fraud.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Consumer IAM Market"

354 - Tables

48 - Figures

290 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87038588

Consumer IAM Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising security breaches and cyberattacks

Demand to deliver frictionless customer experience

Rising identity theft and fraud

Rising concern regarding access privileges

Growing emphasis on stringent regulatory compliance

Restraints:

Lack of identity standards and budgetary constraints

Opportunities:

High volume of online transactions

Cultural shift from traditional IAM to consumer IAM

Proliferation of cloud-based consumer IAM solutions and services

List of Key Players in Consumer IAM Market :

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

Broadcom

Okta

Akamai Technologies

Ping Identity

ForgeRock

LoginRadius

The promising growth of the CIAM market can be attributed to various factors, including the introduction of AI-powered CIAM solutions, the blockchain aspect, and the proliferation of cloud-based CIAM solutions and services.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=87038588

Trend: Artificial Intelligence

CIAM platforms use AI to give enhanced insights for a customized client experience. Adaptive authentication enabled by artificial intelligence evaluates a number of variables, including user behavior, device information, location, and context, to determine the proper degree of authentication needed for each user. This reduces the requirement for too stringent authentication procedures for low-risk operations, balancing security and user ease. To identify patterns associated with fraudulent activities, AI systems analyze enormous amounts of user data, including login attempts, transactions, and past behavior. Immediately identifying and stopping suspicious activity makes it possible to prevent fraud proactively, safeguarding user accounts and essential data. The AI considers all prior interactions and transactions to provide customized product suggestions.

Trend: Blockchain

CIAM systems built on blockchain can provide consumers visibility and granular control over their personal data. On the blockchain, users may control their consent choices, controlling which applications or organizations can access their data and the purpose behind accessing it. This improves data privacy and gives people more power over how their data is utilized. The distributed nature of blockchain offers resistance to data loss and system malfunctions. Users may rely on their identification traits saved on the blockchain for recovery in the case of a data breach or system failure, providing service continuity without relying on centralized databases.

By offerings, the solutions segment accounts for a larger market size.

CIAM solutions play a crucial role in managing consumer data and regulating consumer access to applications for organizations' workforce. When users visit a website, CIAM is the first point of interaction they encounter. These solutions facilitate a personalized and streamlined experience, contributing to a positive user journey. By incorporating features like various authentication options, communication preferences, integration with social profiles, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on, CIAM enhances customer interactions with the website. Some CIAM solution providers collaborate with industry cloud providers to ensure system and application-level security. Additionally, conducting vulnerability scans, penetration testing, and intrusion detection on CIAM platforms can effectively mitigate the risk of detrimental breaches.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=87038588

By solution type, the Identity verification and authentication segment accounts for a larger market size.

Identity verification is a comprehensive process that involves multiple levels of analysis to establish the authenticity and uniqueness of an individual's identity. Its primary purpose is to confirm the validity of an individual's identity, enabling the seamless provision of services or entitlements. Identity verification relies on various factors, including biometric information, biographic details, identity documents, and personal knowledge of relevant information or events. With technological advancements, such as biometric sensors and high-resolution cameras, identity-proofing methods are evolving.

Organizations employ these solutions to ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of the information provided by their customers, verifying that it corresponds to the real person's identity. Identity verification can take the form of documentary verification, where supporting documents are used, or non-documentary verification, which relies on other means of validating identity. Identity verification can be done online as well as in person.

Opportunity: Proliferation of cloud-based CIAM solutions and services

Organizations considered CIAM technologies as capital expenditure, and these technologies had to be implemented and purchased on-premises. A huge cost structure was associated with the successful implementation of CIAM projects, which required months of rigorous labor. Cloud computing offers a cost-effective model for businesses. Utilizing cloud services allows companies to only pay for the resources they use, saving money on infrastructure and maintenance costs for on-premises technology. As a result, there is no longer a need for up-front capital investments, and operational expenses for hardware, upkeep, and updates are decreased. The trend is now changing due to the cloud market's growth, and implementing and accessing cloud-based CIAM services is becoming easier with each passing day. This factor, along with the development of SMEs, is expected to increase the adoption of CIAM solutions among organizations of all sizes.

Browse Adjacent Market: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Blockchain Interoperability Market

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Digital Evidence Management Market

Blockchain Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com