Dr. Howard Sobel Founder of Sobel Skin NYC Launches Pop-up Location in West Palm Beach for Winter Season

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York’s leading Dermatologist & Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Howard Sobel, is set to launch a pop-up location for the winter season in West Palm Beach, Florida. Board-Certified Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgeon, Dr. Howard Sobel, will be at 1211 N Flagler Drive, Unit 7000 West Palm Beach, where he will see patients on select weekends commencing January 13th and 14th.



Dr. Howard Sobel, founder of Sobel Skin, a private dermatology and cosmetic surgery practice located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, provides the latest advances in dermatology and dermatologic cosmetic surgery. The New York-based leading dermatologist offers techniques from both dermatology and cosmetic surgery to create visible, lasting results. Some popular cosmetic treatments and procedures that are performed by Sobel Skin include: Botox®, dermal fillers, liposuction and laser treatments.



With over three decades of experience and expertise, Dr. Sobel uses a holistic approach to skincare emphasizing the importance of a well-rounded routine. His practice offers the latest cutting-edge treatments and ensures patients receive the most effective and innovative care available. As an Attending in Dermatology & Dermatological Surgery for more than 3 decades at both Lenox Hill Hospital and Beth Israel Medical Center who is dedicated to staying at the forefront of dermatological advancements Dr. Sobel is recognized for his work as an author aiming to educate the public on maintaining healthy skin and preventing common dermatological issues.



The renowned New York-based dermatologist is also the founder of Sobel Skin RX. He pioneered the use of prescription grade ingredients in over-the counter products; Sobel Skin’s products have a high potency of clean ingredients that penetrate the skin and are released over time. These high-performance products will recreate the skin and protect it from pollution and other environmental aggressors. His skin care system contains the highest level of active ingredients such as Vitamin C, retinol, stem cells, peptides and glycolic acid which strengthen, tighten, lighten, and hydrate the skin acting as powerful antioxidants to protect the skin from free radicals and sun damage.



To make an appointment in West Palm Beach or NYC call: 212.288.0060

1411 N. Flagler Dr.

Unit 7000

West Palm Beach, Florida

Howard D. Sobel

Director & Founder of Sobel Skin

Board-certified Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgeon

