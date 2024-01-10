Built In Honors Lily AI in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

Lily AI recognized in the Best Startup Category

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI ("Lily'' or the "Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work by Built In. Specifically, Lily AI was honored as one of the 50 Best Startups to Work For in San Francisco. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and celebrates both remote-first employers as well as companies in large technology markets across the United States.



“All of us at Lily AI are thrilled with Built In’s recognition on its esteemed list of best places to work in the United States,” said Purva Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lily AI. “From the beginning, our number one goal has been to create an inclusive and diverse culture that values both empathy and excellence in everything we do. It’s such an honor to be among the leaders on this list.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits that candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris . “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

ABOUT LILY AI

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging computer vision, natural language processing, machine learning, and vertical-specific generative AI, Lily AI enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting consumer-centric language throughout the retail technology ecosystem. Interoperable with leading eCommerce platforms, Lily AI maximizes existing tech investments to deliver upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, and higher customer conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

Lily AI Media Contact:

Berns Communications Group

Michael McMullan

mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76f0aa24-f2d8-4083-bc3d-fa502f848cb2