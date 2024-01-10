Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Projected to Exceed $13,599.4 Million by 2032, Showing a CAGR of 6.7% - Persistence Market Research Report

The global water soluble fertilizer market growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of precision agriculture techniques, the rising demand for high-value crops, and the growing awareness of the environmental benefits of water-soluble fertilizers

New York, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water-soluble fertilizers market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers composed of nutrients readily dissolvable in water. These fertilizers are applied directly to crops through irrigation systems (fertigation) or sprayed onto leaves (foliar application). They are popular for their rapid uptake by plants, precise dosage control, and suitability for micro-irrigation systems.



In 2022, the worldwide market for water-soluble fertilizers is predicted to be valued at $7,110.1 million and is projected to increase at a rate of 6.7% annually, reaching over $13,599.4 million by 2032.

With the growing global population and increasing demand for food production, the water-soluble fertilizers market is experiencing significant growth. Factors driving this trend include:

Rising adoption of precision agriculture: Water-soluble fertilizers enable targeted delivery of nutrients, reducing waste and optimizing plant growth.

Increasing water scarcity: Their efficient water utilization makes them ideal for arid regions and areas facing water constraints.

Shifting consumer preferences towards organic and sustainable agriculture: Many water-soluble fertilizers offer organic options or contain readily biodegradable components.

Government initiatives supporting sustainable farming practices: Several countries are promoting the use of water-soluble fertilizers to reduce environmental impact and improve water use efficiency.

Market Scope:

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 7,110.1 Million Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 13,599.4 Million Growth Rate - CAGR 6.7% Forecast Period 2022-2032

What are the Sales Drivers of Water Soluble Fertilizers?

The market is set to expand due to the rising demand for high-value crop products. The increased need for specialty fertilizers, aimed at enhancing the production of top-quality crops, is expected to drive the continued growth of water soluble fertilizers in the coming years. The expanding global population in various emerging and underdeveloped nations has raised concerns about food security and the effectiveness of current food production methods.

Government initiatives geared towards promoting specialized fertilizers, coupled with educational programs for farmers highlighting the benefits of these new fertilizers, are likely to contribute to the market's expansion. However, the market growth may face challenges due to the relatively high cost of water soluble fertilizers, underscoring the importance of government subsidies to facilitate broader market access.

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: Challenges and Opportunities

The future of water-soluble fertilizers seems bright, but beneath the fertile surface lies both blossoming opportunities and prickly challenges. Let's explore them:

Opportunities:

Precise Nutrition: The ability to deliver targeted nutrients directly to plants is a game-changer, boosting yields and quality, attracting farmers seeking optimal efficiency.

Fertigation Compatibility: These fertilizers work seamlessly with drip irrigation systems, saving water and maximizing resource utilization, a crucial aspect of sustainable agriculture.

Booming Horticulture: The growing demand for high-value fruits and vegetables fuels the need for precise nutrition, a perfect fit for water-soluble options.

Ease of Use: Convenient forms like liquids and powders simplify application, appealing to both small and large farms.

Environmental Awareness: As sustainability becomes a priority, these fertilizers' reduced waste and runoff make them an attractive choice for eco-conscious growers.



Challenges:

Higher Initial Cost: Compared to traditional fertilizers, water-soluble options can be pricier upfront, requiring farmers to weigh long-term benefits against immediate costs.

Infrastructure Needs: Effective use often requires investments in drip irrigation systems or specialized equipment, posing a barrier for some farmers.

Technical Knowledge: Precise application and nutrient balance necessitate understanding specific requirements of crops and soil, demanding knowledge and training for farmers.

Regulation and Safety: Concerns about potential residue in crops and handling safety necessitate stringent regulations and compliance measures, increasing complexity for manufacturers.

Climate Change: Extreme weather events and unpredictable water availability can disrupt fertigation systems and fertilizer efficacy, presenting a future uncertainty.



Category-wise Insights

Which Form of Water Soluble Fertilizers is Most Popular?

By 2032, the liquid water soluble fertilizers market is expected to exceed USD 1.3 billion. Liquid fertilizers are versatile, allowing for either topical application through fertigation or subsurface application through foliar application. This flexibility has contributed to the significant rise in popularity of liquid water soluble fertilizers. Their ease of handling, mixing, and consistent application makes them suitable for starter and in-season use. Moreover, liquid fertilizers use less water, making them advantageous in regions with persistent water scarcity. However, high manufacturing and delivery costs may limit their market share in the future.

Which Water Soluble Fertilizers Product Segment Dominates the Market?

By 2032, global consumption of nitrogenous-based water soluble fertilizers is expected to exceed 7 million tonnes. Nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and others, play a crucial role in plant growth and development. Nitrogen is essential for amino acid synthesis, which forms the building blocks of proteins. Calcium nitrate leads the nitrogenous-based water soluble fertilizer market in terms of volume.

Which Application Mode Category is Likely to Dominate the Market?

By 2032, foliar feeding in the water soluble fertilizers market is anticipated to contribute over 30% of total revenue. Foliar feeding is common in cold climates when soil heating is not sufficient due to dormant plant roots. This method, applying fertilizer directly to leaves, is effective in preventing nutrient deficits and promoting growth in unfavorable weather conditions. Foliar fertilization is environmentally friendly, reducing nitrate and other component loss, minimizing water pollution, and maintaining soil fertility.

Which Segment is Projected to Lead the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market by End User?

Through 2032, the cereals sector is expected to drive the water soluble fertilizers market with a growth rate of approximately 6%. The increasing demand for barley, wheat, buckwheat, maize, millet, rice, and paddy in Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe is driving cereal production. Water-soluble fertilizers are used to replenish essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium in agricultural areas, supporting the global demand for grain farming. The versatile application of water-soluble fertilizers is evident in the cultivation of grains such as rice, wheat, and maize.

Country-wise Insights

United States:

The U.S. is poised to lead the global water soluble fertilizers market due to a growing preference for high-quality crop nutrition products. The region's demand is driven by a need for fertilizers that cater to plant nutritional requirements and offer timely nourishment, with increased awareness among farmers and the presence of key industry players like FMC Corporation and Nutrien Ltd.

Europe:

Europe commands the largest market share for water soluble fertilizers, fueled by widespread adoption in countries like Russia, Spain, and France. Changing climate patterns and the entry of international producers contribute to market growth. The expansion is further supported by traditional fertilizer leaders venturing into the water soluble fertilizer sector, such as the Eurochem Group's investment in Lithuania.

South Korea:

South Korea is expected to witness a surge in water soluble fertilizer demand, driven by increased high-value crop production due to urbanization, economic strength, and trade liberalization. Government subsidies in developing markets are likely to encourage farmers to adopt these fertilizers, with the Korean government facilitating novel fertilizer products to enhance agricultural efficiency.

Japan:

Japan's water soluble fertilizers market is projected to experience the fastest growth (CAGR of 5.33%) in Asia, attributed to diminishing arable land and limited water resources. Increased awareness of the need for efficient fertilizers in diverse environmental conditions is boosting demand. Major global agricultural companies like ICL, Nutrien, and Yara are investing significantly in Japan, recognizing its potential for innovative fertilizers and substantial market expansion.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key trends driving market growth? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to evolve in the coming years? What are the key factors influencing the market? How is the Water Soluble Fertilizers market segmented based on types, fuels, applications, or other relevant factors? Who are the major players in the Water Soluble Fertilizers market? What strategies are they adopting to gain a competitive edge? What are the driving factors behind the growth of the Water Soluble Fertilizers market? What regions are expected to witness significant growth, and why? What recent technological developments are influencing the Water Soluble Fertilizers industry?



