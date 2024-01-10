Bionano Announces 2024 Symposium: Four Consecutive Days of OGM Presentations and Live Panel Discussions Across a Wide Range of Research Applications

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its 2024 Symposium, the quintessential event for the optical genome mapping (OGM) community. The event is an opportunity for OGM users to present their progress to the world. 2024 Symposium will feature four consecutive days of OGM presentations delivered by 27 different customers worldwide across a wide range of applications in cancer, cell and gene therapy, and constitutional genetic disease. The Symposium will take place virtually from January 22 to 25, 2024. Each day will feature user presentations, a live panel with Q&A, and scientific posters within the virtual exhibition hall. On day 2, Bionano will unveil a new product expected to advance cytogenetics and structural variant analysis.



“At Bionano, we are working to transform the way the world sees the genome,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Symposium is our platform event for the community of OGM users to share their experiences with OGM and how it can be used to reveal more answers for research applications. What impresses me most about the lineup for 2024 is the sheer breadth of topics, ranging from the use of OGM in prenatal and postnatal testing, to homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis in breast cancer and the use of OGM in drug development through cell and gene therapy.”

“We were thrilled with the engagement of the OGM community at 2023 Symposium, with participants from 114 different countries. We believe our customers around the world have made tremendous progress with the implementation of OGM in their laboratories since last year. The lineup of researchers for our 2024 Symposium is our most exciting to date, with 27 global experts detailing their use of OGM to drive discoveries across a number of clinical research applications,” said Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer at Bionano.

Each session of 2024 Symposium will start at 7:00 am PST and will last approximately 3 hours. After the scientific presentations, the speakers will join a live panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Dr. Chaubey. In addition, each day will feature a scientific poster exhibit. Below is an overview of the presentation topics for each day of the event.

Monday, January 22: New Standards in Hematological Malignancies

Global researchers studying genomic variants involved in hematologic malignancies will discuss their experience publishing a framework to guide OGM implementation as part of an international consortium. Speakers will also highlight the use of new tools, including VIA™ software, to find more pathogenic chromosomal aberrations in hematological malignancy samples while also simplifying laboratory workflows.

Tuesday, January 23: New Frontiers in Oncology

Scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in the United States, India and Europe will discuss OGM’s utility for the assessment of genomic aberrations in a wide range of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Experts will present results from a prospective study on the use of OGM in hematological malignancy samples. The final presentation of the day will feature Bionano leadership unveiling a major new product, followed by a live discussion and question and answer session.

Wednesday, January 24: Advances in Constitutional Applications

Researchers will present their experiences using OGM to uncover genetic variation that contributes to rare undiagnosed genetic disease, developmental disorders and reproductive disorders. Presentations will demonstrate how the analysis of structural variation data from OGM may increase the likelihood of identifying actional pathogenic variants that can help solve unresolved cases. Data from large multi-site studies focusing on prenatal and postnatal applications will be presented.

Thursday, January 25: OGM in Cell and Gene Therapy

Presentations will center on OGM’s potential to serve as a genomic integrity tool for cell and gene therapy applications, supporting the development of in vivo gene therapies. Panelists will cover OGM’s ability to screen cell lines for genomic instability and off-target events associated with genome editing.

2024 Symposium registration is open to all and there is no charge for attending this event. Register today at https://bionanosymposium2024.vfairs.com/.

About Bionano

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

