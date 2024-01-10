Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,206 in the last 365 days.

Amerigo’s MVC Signs Collective Labor Agreement with its Supervisors Union

3-year agreement to January 7, 2027

The agreement ensures operational continuity at MVC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on January 8, 2024, Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile satisfactorily concluded negotiations with its 68-member union of supervisors.

The parties have entered into a new 3-year collective agreement with a term date of January 7, 2027.

“We are pleased to report that negotiations with MVC’s union of supervisors concluded satisfactorily. A new 3-year collective agreement is now in place,” said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo’s President and CEO. “Our supervisors are an essential part of the MVC workforce. This collective labour agreement provides visibility on the operational and financial objectives at MVC and confirms our commitment to continue being an employer of choice in Chile,” she added.

MVC has two unions: plant operators and supervisors. The 3-year collective agreement for MVC’s plant operators has a term date of October 28, 2025.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

Contact Information

Aurora Davidson
President and CEO
(604) 697-6207
ad@amerigoresources.com
 Graham Farrell
Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Amerigo’s MVC Signs Collective Labor Agreement with its Supervisors Union

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more