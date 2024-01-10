BrainsWay Initiates Clinical Evaluation of Rotational Field “Deep TMS 360°™” Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that it will be clinically evaluating an innovative stimulation technology in two new feasibility trials.



The studies both involve BrainsWay’s exclusive, patented “Rotational Field” TMS (or “Deep TMS 360°™”), which employs a method of stimulation that enables activation of a greater number of neurons in the brain. In all currently available forms of TMS, those neurons which are aligned parallel to the coil’s electric field are much more likely to be stimulated than other neurons. Thus, only a fraction of the neurons in the targeted brain region are actually impacted. With the new Rotational Field system now being evaluated, two orthogonal TMS coils are placed perpendicular to each other and are operated with a time lag in order to induce a circularly rotating electric field. This results in uniform stimulation of neurons oriented along a wide variety of directions in the targeted brain region – all within less than a millisecond.

The Company now aims to assess the potential clinical impact of this technology on patients in two newly launched feasibility studies. One study will test the safety and efficacy of this technology in the field of rehabilitation following stroke, a devastating neurological condition. Another study will test the technology in the field of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) utilizing an accelerated protocol. BrainsWay’s existing Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) system is already FDA-cleared to treat OCD using the standard daily protocol via its H7 Coil, and this new study will test the ability to further improve outcomes using Rotational Field stimulation while also reducing the length of the standard treatment.

"We are proud to continue to be at the forefront of innovation in the field of noninvasive brain stimulation,” said Hadar Levy, Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “We believe that our Rotational Field technology holds significant potential to change the current TMS paradigm. We look forward to testing its capabilities in these newly launched post-stroke rehabilitation and OCD feasibility studies.”

BrainsWay’s Rotational Field technology is not commercially available and has not yet been cleared for safety and/or efficacy by the FDA.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

