Cobo Partners with Leading Crypto Insurer OneInfinity to Expand Protection for Digital Assets





SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobo, a leading digital asset custody solutions provider, has partnered with global insurance provider OneInfinity by OneDegree to provide enhanced insurance coverage for its clients' assets.



Cobo clients can now confidently store their digital assets with the added protection of OneInfinity's tailored specie insurance policy. Furthermore, clients can rest assured that Cobo has successfully met OneInfinity's stringent due diligence standards, implementing industry-best practices to safeguard crypto assets against theft and hacks. This reinforces Cobo's standing as a top-tier, licensed, and compliant custody solution provider for institutions.

“We are delighted to partner with respected insurance leaders such as OneInfinity to provide our clients with premier digital asset insurance,” said Changhao Jiang, CTO and Co-Founder of Cobo. "Beyond additional insurance coverage, our clients can trust that Cobo not only meets but exceeds the rigorous due diligence standards set by one of the top cryptocurrency insurers.”

“We are very excited to partner with Cobo and provide tailored insurance solutions for its custody solutions to protect client assets,” said Alvin Kwock, co-founder of OneInfinity by OneDegree. “We have been working with Cobo for several months and we are impressed by the concrete steps that Cobo has taken to achieve internationally recognised insurance standards. As the leading licensed and regulated digital asset custody provider, Cobo’s proactive measures for securing top-tier insurance coverage for clients highlights their commitment to setting the gold standard for institutional-grade custody solutions in this dynamic space.”

About Cobo

Cobo is a globally trusted leader in digital asset custody solutions. As the world’s first omni-custody platform, Cobo offers the complete spectrum of solutions from custodial wallets to non-custodial wallets including MPC and smart contract wallets, as well as Wallet-as-a-Service, a DeFi management platform (Argus), and an off-exchange settlement network (SuperLoop). Trusted by over 500 institutions with billions in assets under custody, Cobo inspires confidence in digital asset ownership by enabling safe and efficient management of digital assets and interactions with Web 3.0. Cobo is ISO27001 certified, SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2-compliance-certified, and licensed in 4 jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit www.cobo.com .

About OneInfinity by OneDegree

OneInfinity by OneDegree offers tech-enabled digital asset insurance and risk management solutions globally. By offering tailor-made insurance to end-to-end digital asset players (including trading platforms, custodians, asset managers, banks, family offices and technology providers), OneDegree strengthens its clients' competitive edge by enabling them to implement best practices under a robust risk management framework and secure a safety net for their assets under custody.

OneInfinity is enabled by first-in-class cybersecurity technology offered by Cymetrics, a sister company of OneDegree. OneInfinity insurance solutions bundle services offered by Cymetrics, which examine the security of clients in terms of exposure to cyber, blockchain and digital asset risks from the perspective of hackers.

OneInfinity solutions include digital asset wallet insurance (crime, and specie) and corporate liability coverages (Professional Indemnity, Directors & Officers, Investment Management and Cyber).

For more information, please visit https://oneinfinity.global .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ba5251f-a0c4-48ef-9b73-8c68fa73b756

Press Contact: WenWei Chua Content Marketing Executive wenwei.chua@cobo.com