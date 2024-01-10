Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Nimvastid, rivastigmine, Date of authorisation: 11/05/2009, Revision: 11, Status: Authorised

Treatment with Nimvastid should be initiated and supervised by a doctor who has experience in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Treatment should only be started if a caregiver is available who will regularly monitor the use of Nimvastid by the patient. Treatment should continue as long as the medicine has a benefit, but the dose can be reduced or treatment interrupted if the patient has side effects.

Nimvastid should be given twice a day, with morning and evening meals. The capsules should be swallowed whole. Nimvastid orodispersible tablets should be placed on the tongue, where they disintegrate quickly in the saliva before being swallowed.

The starting dose for Nimvastid is 1.5 mg twice a day. In patients who tolerate this dose, it can be increased in 1.5-mg steps no more frequently than every two weeks, to a regular dose of 3 to 6 mg twice a day. The highest tolerated dose should be used to get the maximum benefit, but the dose should not exceed 6 mg twice a day.

