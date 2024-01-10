Road Closure VT RT 15 at Packard Rd

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VT State Police Williston

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho will be closed on both sides of Packard Rd due to a Pole fire with live active power lines down. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.

(802) 229-9191 option 3