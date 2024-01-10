RE: Road Closure VT RT 15 at Packard Rd
NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
VT Route 15 in Jericho at Packard road is now open again.
Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.
(802) 878-7111 option 3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VT State Police Williston
VT Route 15 in the town of Jericho will be closed on both sides of Packard Rd due to a Pole fire with live active power lines down. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.
UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.
PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
(802) 878-7111 option 3