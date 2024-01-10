Hiker Socks and Yoga Socks Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$ 1,782.6 million in 2034: Fact.MR Report

Growing Consumer Awareness of Health and Fitness Boosting Global Demand for Hiker Socks and Yoga Socks

Rockville , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net worth of the global hiker socks and yoga socks market is estimated to be US$ 1,024 million in 2024, which was around US$ 810 million in 2019. The worldwide demand for hiker socks and yoga socks is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9510

Growing consumer awareness of the health advantages of specialized socks over traditional socks is also motivating manufacturers to develop customized products. The global hiker socks and yoga socks industry value is poised to reach US$ 1,782.6 million by 2034.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,782.6 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 336 Figures

“Market players are focusing on strengthening their direct-to-consumer/online retail platforms to reach a wider audience. The improvement in performance and user experience by advancements in wearable technology and smart fabrics is expected to transform the overall market over the coming decade,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ADIDAS Group

Nike, Inc.

PUMA SE

VF Corporation

Darn Tough

Farm to Feet

Patagonia, Inc.

Icebreaker

Wrightsock

Elicit Brands, LLC

Implus, LLC

Injinji, Inc.

ToeSox, Inc

Feetures

Key Takeaways from the Global Hiker Socks and Yoga Socks Market Study Report

In 2024, the hiker socks and yoga socks market in North America is expected to reach US$ 323.6 million.

The United States is the leading country in North America for sales of hiker socks and yoga socks, which is poised to rise at a 5.6% CAGR through 2034.

The net revenue generated by sales of hiker socks and yoga socks industries in East Asia is estimated to be around US$ 251 million in 2024.

The demand for hiker socks and yoga socks in China is expected to surge at a 7.1% CAGR through 2034.

The market for hiker socks and yoga socks in South Korea is anticipated to witness an impressive CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.



Competitive Landscape in the Hiker Socks and Yoga Socks Market

The overall market is highly competitive as numerous players are currently operating in different geographical regions. There has also been a tremendous increase in the entry of traditional sock manufacturers using innovative wearable technologies for the production of personalized hikers and yoga socks.

Recent Developments by Industry Participants

The CutTM Hike Socks were introduced by Smartwool, a manufacturer of Merino wool sportswear, in April 2023. Though the brand's Original Classic Hike Socks are renowned for their comfort and functionality, this new item is made with yarn that was previously used in Smartwool socks.

Exped unveiled their new range of anti-slip yoga socks with charcoal technology in October 2021. During yoga poses, a non-restrictive garter and a precisely designed heel help to maintain balance and prevent slips. During each yoga practice, it not only keeps feet odor-free but also ensures cleanliness, safety, and comfort.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9510

Country-wise Insights

What is Propelling the Demand for Hiker Socks and Yoga Socks in the United States?

“Wearable Technologies and Innovation of Smart Fabrics Advancing the United States Market”

Nearly 83.6% of hiker and yoga socks sales in North America occur in the United States, which is the region's largest market for these products. Upon detailed examination of the industry trends, it is probable that the United States market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% throughout the estimated period.

Most players are driven to include features like moisture monitoring and temperature control in their goods as wearable technology and smart fabrics advance and gain popularity. Therefore, it is anticipated that the hiker and yoga socks market in the United States will have a net worth of around US$ 559.3 million at the conclusion of this projection year.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Compression Socks Market: Worldwide demand for compression socks is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach a market size of US$ 1.09 billion by 2033-end.

Diabetic Socks Market: Demand for diabetic socks is projected to reach US$ 292.8 million by the end of 2034.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog