Xtract One Technologies Partners with H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to Secure All Venue Entrances

The 8,000-Capacity Arena Will Deploy Xtract One's SmartGateway to Enhance Security Measures and Patron Experience

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its SmartGateway system has been selected to protect all entrances of H-E-B Cente r at Cedar Park , a 8,000-capacity multi-purpose entertainment facility in Central Texas.



H-E-B Center is home of the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars and the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. The venue hosts more than 150 events per year, which includes concerts, family shows, other live sporting events and trade shows. This partnership between Xtract One and H-E-B Center signifies a major achievement in implementing streamlined, efficient, and contemporary entry security measures to improve venue safety, reduce wait times, and enhance the overall entertainment experience for patrons. With this collaboration, Xtract One will work closely with H-E-B Center to deploy a cutting-edge security and weapon detection technology solution that aligns with their mission to provide each guest with a unique and memorable venue experience.

“The implementation of Xtract One's SmartGateway will enable us to continue to provide security for our guests while also improving their experience by decreasing entry time,” said Michael Delay, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Xtract One’s SmartGateway system replaces intimidating, traditional metal detectors and delivers fast, reliable, and seamless screening solutions for large, ticketed venues to allow for high throughput. The system leverages AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading guests’ sense of privacy and comfort. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they enter the venue, optimizing their experience by reducing time spent in security lines and allowing patrons to quickly, and safely, enter the venue to enjoy their event.

"We are thrilled to partner with H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to provide our advanced security solution to help improve patron safety and enhance the existing security measures,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing and modernizing venue security, all while prioritizing the overall patron experience. Our goal is to help create an even more secure and memorable entertainment space for anyone going to the venue.”

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn.

About H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is a multi-use, city-owned entertainment facility in the Austin area that hosts more than 150 events per year. H-E-B Center is managed by Texas Stars L.P. and holds 6,778 seats for hockey, 7,200 for basketball and up to 8,000 for concerts and other events. The state-of-the-art arena has 24 suites and 545 club seats with a private club lounge. The Center opened in September 2009 with George Strait and has gone on to host numerous events including Carrie Underwood, The Killers, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Def Leppard, Ellie Goulding, Mötley Crüe, Tool, Disney on Ice, Cirque du Soleil, WWE and many more. H-E-B Center is home of the Dallas Stars’ AHL affiliate Texas Stars and has hosted the AHL Calder Cup Finals in 2010, 2014 and 2018, with the Stars winning the Calder Cup in 2014. The venue is also home to 2017-18 NBA G League Champion Austin Spurs, affiliate team of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. For more information, please visit www.HEBCenter.com or follow @HEBCenter on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; reliance on management; the Company’s future requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

