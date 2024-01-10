Climb Channel Solutions Announces Expanded Partnership with Jamf to Offer Apple Device Management and Protection to US Reseller Partners

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) has expanded their partnership with Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, to their US offerings.

The partnership between Jamf and Climb Channel Solutions holds immense value in the realm of technology and business solutions. Jamf, a leading provider of Apple device management and security software, and Climb Channel Solutions, a renowned distributor of innovative technology products, bring together their expertise and resources to deliver exceptional solutions to organizations. This partnership, which has already seen success in Canada, empowers businesses to efficiently manage and secure their Apple devices, ensuring seamless integration, enhanced productivity, and streamlined workflows.

"By continuing to team with Climb, we equip our current and future partners in the United States to achieve their goals of assisting clients in managing and securing their Apple fleets, balancing ease of use, privacy, and safety," said Carlos Blanco, Jamf's Vice President of Channels. " This expanded alliance increases our channel momentum in North America as we continue to grow our partner network.”

With Jamf's cutting-edge software solutions and Climb Channel Solutions' extensive network and distribution capabilities, partners can access comprehensive support, training, and deployment options, resulting in optimized IT infrastructure and a superior end-user experience. The collaborative efforts of Jamf and Climb Channel Solutions underscore the shared commitment to meeting the evolving needs of organizations in an ever-changing technological landscape, making this partnership invaluable for businesses seeking robust Apple device management and security solutions.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Jamf, a true industry leader in Apple device management and security,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “After the success of our partnership in Canada, it was apparent that our US partners would benefit from how Jamf is transforming the way businesses manage and secure their Apple devices, enabling streamlined workflows, enhanced productivity, and unmatched user experiences. Our continued and expanding partnership with Jamf remains a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions and empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com