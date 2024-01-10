Shaun Capps Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Empathy and Understanding In Business," Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Shaun Capps

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaun Capps, an accomplished personal injury attorney based in Birmingham, Alabama, has reached a significant milestone by collaborating with renowned author Chris Voss and a distinguished group of professionals from around the world to co-author the book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, published by SuccessBooks®. This transformative book made its eagerly awaited debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Shaun Capps's insightful chapter, titled, “Accepting Empathy’s Challenges” played a pivotal role in the book's resounding success.

Meet Shaun Capps:

Shaun Capps has built a reputation as a trusted advocate and a sought-after speaker at workshops and national conferences. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and History from the University of Mississippi and continued his education at the Birmingham School of Law, ultimately earning his Juris Doctor.

During his time in law school, Shaun made significant contributions in the Lien Unit for The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, recovering millions of dollars from third parties. He furthered his legal acumen with a clerkship in the Domestic Relations Division of the Alabama Tenth Judicial Circuit in Jefferson County.

Shaun's talents as a negotiator caught the attention of Alexander Shunnarah, Owner and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, where he has worked since 2015. For three years prior to passing the Alabama Bar, Shaun served as Mr. Shunnarah's personal Case Manager, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the pursuit of justice.

In early 2023, Shaun founded Shaun Capps Injury Law, where he leads a dedicated team committed to securing the best possible outcomes for their clients. He also serves as Of Counsel for Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, expanding his expertise to a broader range of cases.

Beyond his professional achievements, Shaun is deeply committed to pro bono work, providing access to justice for those who may not afford private legal services. He conducts free legal aid workshops and volunteers with several churches and non-profit ministries nationwide, ensuring fairness and equal representation for all.

When not advocating for his clients, Shaun treasures spending quality time with his family, including his wife, Olya, and their children, Solomiya and Roman. As active members of Christian Life Church in Hoover, Alabama, the Capps family passionately supports widow, orphan, and adoption ministries, embodying their commitment to making a positive impact in their community.

