James R. Evans Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Empathy and Understanding In Business," Co-Authored with Chris Voss

James R. Evans, an award-winning CEO, cyber security and technology expert, has reached an exceptional milestone by joining forces with renowned author Chris Voss and an accomplished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, published by SuccessBooks®. This transformative book made its highly anticipated debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

James R. Evans's chapter, titled, “Bridging the Gap”, played an instrumental role in the book's success.

Meet James R. Evans:

James R. Evans's journey as a technology innovator and protector of businesses against cyber threats dates back to the early 1980s when he began paving the way for his IT career. An archetype of the 'computer whiz kid,' he generously shared his knowledge by assisting computer novices with basic PC setup and operation. His forward-thinking led him to recognize the future importance of online services, prompting him to develop new Bulletin Board System (BBS) software to transform isolated online communities into a precursor of the modern Internet.

Upon starting college at the young age of 16, James integrated emerging Internet technology into his projects. By 1995, he transitioned from the BBS concept to establish an Internet Service Provider (ISP).

James's career trajectory continued with roles at various companies, including private R&D labs, a dot-com, and an e-healthcare SaaS provider. These experiences exposed him to diverse fields, from intellectual property and software engineering to regulatory compliance.

An accomplished engineer and visionary creator, James holds 37 patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His contributions include early Wi-Fi products, multi-tenant high-density routers, and specialty server hardware designs, all while advancing e-commerce and e-healthcare applications.

In 2011, James reinvented his own company, American Frontier, with a renewed mission: Preserve livelihoods. Recognizing the growing threats to businesses, he dedicated himself to helping organizations navigate complex technologies and murky tech-speak.

James and his American Frontier team are headquartered in Apex, NC, primarily serving North Carolina, South Carolina, and southern Virginia. They offer a comprehensive suite of managed IT and cyber security services with a risk-based approach tailored to each client's needs. James often emphasizes, "Don't use a $1000 lock to protect a $100 bicycle."

Empathy and Understanding In Business is now available for purchase, featuring James R. Evans's invaluable contributions. He invites readers to explore the transformative insights within its pages.

