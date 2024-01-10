HqO Adds Symbiosy, a Smart Office Solution Developed by HB Reavis, to the Portfolio to Transform Real Estate Experience

HqO Further Scales People-Centric Product Portfolio and Continues Rapid Global Expansion

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the world’s leading real estate experience platform, announced today its strategic acquisition of Symbiosy, a workspace technology created by international workspace provider HB Reavis, which offers a portfolio of smart building solutions consisting of systems integrations, IoT, and software interfaces.



This acquisition further propels HqO’s growing occupier business and expands its geographical footprint, especially in European business hubs, including London, Berlin, and Warsaw. The transaction comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of its Series D funding of over $50 million, along with the much-anticipated launch of the HqO Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform, the first end-to-end experience solution built around the customer. HqO will continue to power HB Reavis’ portfolio of workspaces and support its growing global customer base through this strategic partnership.

“Adding Symbiosy to the HqO family is the perfect fit with our vision to put people and their experiences of space at the center of the real estate industry. By pairing HqO’s newly launched REX Platform with Symbiosy’s deep expertise in creating intelligent and innovative workplaces, we are reimagining the future of real estate experience,” said Chase Garbarino, Co-Founder and CEO at HqO. “We are excited to bring Symbiosy’s intimate knowledge of the built environment and the people within it to our customers as we continue to scale and innovate our occupier product offerings.”

Symbiosy’s portfolio of cutting-edge smart office technology solutions offers employee experience, data management, and visualization tools that support enhanced workplace experiences for increased performance.

“During HB Reavis’ 30 years of experience in real estate, our people-centric approach focused on well-being has proven to generate the most value for real estate businesses and people. Partnering with HqO will enable us to continue focusing on this path while providing the existing Symbiosy customers with enhanced services and solutions,” said Marcel Sedlak, CEO of HB Reavis, an international workspace provider with a consolidated Gross Asset Value of €4 billion.

Symbiosy’s proven delivery of high-quality, digitally led experiences across all assets is directly aligned with HqO’s mission to connect real estate to the people through a cross-property suite of powerful applications and services that foster best-in-class, dynamic end-user experiences.

“During the five years spent creating Symbiosy within the HB Reavis universe, dedicated to refining the symbiotic connection between buildings, offices, and their users to deliver the best occupier experience, Symbiosy has been on a transformative journey. Now we are poised to extend this distinctive partnership with HB Reavis and HqO even further. Together, we aim to support our existing clients and introduce our combined product offerings to a broader audience, empowering more customers to harness the advantages of smart building technology, hybrid work support, energy optimization, and tenant engagement in order to enhance the overall workplace experience and well-being,” said Tibor Nyitray, Head of Symbiosy.

Symbiosy is HqO’s third acquisition in two years. In June 2022, HqO acquired Leesman, the world’s leader in measuring employee workplace experience, and in November 2021 acquired Office App, a leading European tenant and employee engagement platform, which expanded HqO’s services into the corporate workspace.

About HqO:

HqO is leading the transformation of the way people experience real estate. Through its Real Estate Experience (REX) Platform—a powerful and dynamic suite of applications and services—HqO has powered over 400 million square feet at over 700 properties across 32 countries. The world’s most innovative organizations rely on HqO to drive operational excellence by maximizing and boosting tenant and employee acquisition, retention, and engagement.

About Symbiosy and HB Reavis:

Created by HB Reavis, an international workspace developer, Symbiosy is a tech and sensory platform that assesses space utilization and indoor environment quality to enable excellent workspace management and ensure user comfort, helping companies to connect and thrive.

HB Reavis is a leading workspace provider that designs, builds, and manages places that enhance the well-being and productivity of its users. HB Reavis’ buildings are internationally awarded and characterized by central location hubs, offering a people-centric design approach with high standards of sustainability and innovation, and are focused on services for clients.

Operating across five countries, UK, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, HB Reavis has successfully delivered more than 1.69 million square meters of office and retail spaces and currently manages 640,000 square meters of workspaces with a value of €3 billion.

For more information, visit www.hqo.com and www.hbreavis.com .