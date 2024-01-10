RecycLiCo’s Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Company’s recycled lithium carbonate, from lithium-ion battery waste, has passed a comprehensive suite of tests conducted by a battery materials company in Asia.



RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate, contained in a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, was subjected to several industry-standard tests, including LFP fabrication and cell testing. The results indicate that the Company's lithium carbonate has met, and surpassed the specifications required by the battery materials company, thus demonstrating the recycled product’s battery-grade quality.

This success arrives at a critical juncture in the battery industry. LFP batteries are currently used in electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, and companies such as Ford and Rivian are embracing LFP as well. Analysts are projecting that LFP batteries could capture a substantial market share in the coming years. RecycLiCo's achievement in supplying lithium carbonate for LFP battery testing aligns perfectly with the industry trend, offering a sustainable solution for a rapidly growing market.

"We are thrilled with the results of our recycled lithium carbonate, which validate the effectiveness of our recycling technology and positions us with the industry's shift to LFP batteries," said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO of RecycLiCo. “This effort complements the global movement towards sustainability, with RecycLiCo as a potential supplier of battery-grade recycled lithium carbonate for greener battery manufacturing.”

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

