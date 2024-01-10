Blake Waste: Dumpster Rental Company Donates Dumpster to the Wake Forest Fire Department

Youngsville, North Carolina – Blake Waste, a reliable full-service waste management and dumpster rental company in Raleigh, NC, is proud to announce it has donated a dumpster for a controlled burn to the Wake Forest Fire Department.

The donation of a dumpster by Blake Waste enables the Wake Forest Fire Department to conduct the important training of its brave team and learn the necessary skills if this situation were replicated in real life. This generous contribution by the leading dumpster rental company showcases Blake Waste’s dedication to serving and supporting its local community.

“We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service to homeowners in NC,” said a spokesperson for Blake Waste. “Many other companies offer the same dumpster rental, but our prompt and courteous service sets us apart in the Raleigh, NC area. We are committed to being your #1 choice for dumpster rentals and other waste services around the area. When you have projects that require a dumpster, you can rely on Blake Waste!”

With transparent, upfront pricing, 24-hour turnarounds, and convenient, clean dumpsters, Blake Waste offers a high-quality, reliable, and efficient Dumpster Rental service that includes:

Entire Cleanouts: The experienced team at Blake Waste will remove and dispose of all unwanted items responsibly while additionally providing homeowners with a timeline and upfront pricing to ensure the process runs smoothly.

Single Item Pickup: For awkward items that are difficult to dispose of, such as old mattresses, exercise equipment, and old furniture, Blake Waste can assist in removing the items.

Electronics and Appliance Removal: From TVs to large cooking and cleaning appliances, the professional waste removal team will work with homeowners to coordinate the best timing for pickup.

Hot Tub Removal: Blake Waste will schedule a quick on-site visit to provide a quote if a hot tub needs removal. All the homeowner needs to do is contact a licensed electrician to disconnect the power to the hot tub prior to scheduled removal.

Junk Removal: Blake Waste specializes in helping homeowners tackle clutter and junk accumulation. Their efficient and eco-friendly service includes assessing the volume of junk, providing upfront pricing, and scheduling convenient pickups. Aimed at delivering a hassle-free experience, they ensure professional clearance of spaces, from garages to basements, with utmost care.

Curbside Leaf Pickup: During the fall and winter months in Raleigh , Blake Waste offers a leaf pickup service. The trusted waste removal company provides two options:

1) Bagged Leaf Pickup – The homeowner will need to collect and bag the leaves.

2) Bulk Leaf Pickup – Just pile the leaves curbside and skip the bagging part! Blake Waste’s vacuum truck will come by and remove the pile of leaves quickly.

About Blake Waste

Blake Waste is a local company serving Wake, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Durham, and Johnston counties in North Carolina. With a reliable approach, clear communication, and a customer service culture, Blake Waste is dedicated to providing reliable waste services to homeowners, businesses, municipalities, and anyone else in need of dumpster rentals.

More Information

To learn more about Blake Waste and its list of dumpster rental services, please visit the website at https://blakewaste.com/.

