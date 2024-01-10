Submit Release
Ukrainian SMEs to receive €750,000 under EU4Business grant competition 

The EU-funded EU4Business programme has announced the winners of its grant competition in Ukraine. 

With funding from the European Union and the German government under the EU4Business programme, 30 Ukrainian companies will receive grants of up to €25,000 each to develop their own products and services with an innovative and/or export-oriented component.

The winning companies are located in 12 regions of Ukraine, and 27% of the companies are founded or run by women.

Grantees must use the grant funds by 31 March 2024.

The full list of winners is available here.

The grant competition was held within the framework of the ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’ programme, co-funded by the European Union and the German Government and implemented by the German federal company Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

