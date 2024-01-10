Training Sessions Commence for the Nationwide Implementation of the Neurocognitive Assessment Program in Collaboration Between EMU and the Ministry of Health

As part of the collaboration protocol between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ministry of Health in the field of health, initial training sessions for memory screening in individuals aged 65 and above have commenced. The said initiative is the result of the efforts of the Primary Health Services Department and EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine. The first training program, aimed at Primary Care Doctors and Nurses, commenced with the participation of healthcare professionals from Famagusta and İskele regions.

The training, held at EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine, commenced with opening speeches from Project Coordinators Dr. Naciye Nami, Chief Doctor of the Primary Health Services Department, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amber Eker Bakkaloğlu from the Neurology Department of EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine, and Assist. Prof. Dr. Nimet İlke Akçay, Acting Dean of EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine. Following the opening speeches, the training workshop commenced. During the workshop, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amber Eker Bakkaloğlu delivered presentations on 'Dementia, Dementia in Cyprus, and the Importance of Screenings' and Psychologist Hazal Dinçyürek presented on 'Tests to be Used in Screening.' The workshop concluded with a presentation from Sümer Gürbüz of the Ministry of Health Information Technology Unit, introducing the registration system