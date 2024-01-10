Fructosamine Test Market Predicted to Hit US$ 399.9 Million in 2034, Riding on a Strong 3.8% CAGR Wave | Future Market Insights Inc.

Fructosamine testing for diabetes is booming due to rising diabetes rates, awareness, and need for faster blood glucose monitoring. Point-of-care tests offer quick, accessible results for better diabetes management.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fructosamine test market was valued at around US$ 266.3 million in 2023 and is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Accordingly, total market valuation is expected to increase from US$ 275.9 million in 2024 to US$ 399.9 million by 2034.



Several factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the fructosamine test industry over the assessment period. These include increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, growing awareness about fructosamine testing, and rising need for efficient blood glucose monitoring diagnostic tests.

Fructosamine testing has become a widely used method for measuring blood glucose. It does not require fasting and can be helpful when an HbA1c test is unreliable.

There has been a sharp rise in cases of diabetes during the last few years. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million adults were living with diabetes in 2021. This, in turn, is expected to uplift demand for fructose tests.

Fructosamine testing is an important method that helps medical professionals monitor glycemic management in diabetics. The growing demand for these monitoring technologies highlights the need to address the expanding diabetes epidemic. It also shows the critical role innovative approaches, such as fructosamine testing, play in treating and reducing the effects of this chronic condition.

Another notable trend is the growing focus on fructosamine point-of-care diagnostics, which provide quick and easy glycemic control monitoring at the patient's location. This change speeds up the evaluation of fast-acting blood glucose levels, allowing for rapid medical choices.

Point-of-care testing minimizes the need for a large laboratory infrastructure by streamlining the diagnostic procedure and providing instant results. This trend supports proactive diabetes management by improving patient accessibility to timely healthcare information, which is the primary goal.

Point-of-care fructosamine tests are a major improvement in decentralized healthcare due to their accessibility and speed. They significantly promote quicker interventions and improve overall patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Fructosamine Test Market Study

The global market for fructosamine test is set to attain a valuation of US$ 399.9 million in 2034

in 2034 By disease indication, the diabetes II segment held a market share of about 59.4% in 2023.

in 2023. By sample, the blood serum is expected to progress with a CAGR of 3.5% .

. By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for a revenue share of 29.8% in 2023.

in 2023. North America dominates the global market with a share of around 31.5%.

The United States market value totaled US$ 74.7 million in 2023.

in 2023. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 7.9% CAGR through 2034.



“The rising focus on personalized diabetes management and compliance with CLIA standards enhances the use of fructosamine tests in clinical laboratories. This, in turn, will boost the growth of the fructosamine test industry over the forecast period,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

The primary strategies employed by the industry's leading manufacturers include new product launches, distribution agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations. Several companies are also launching awareness programs and campaigns to expand their customer base.

The Top Key Companies Profiled in the Fructosamine Test Market

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Fortress Diagnostics

KAMIYA BIOMEDICAL COMPANY

Abbexa

Weldon Biotech, Inc.

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation (EKF DIAGNOSTICS)

LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc

Zhejiang Kangte Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Diazyme

Abcam plc.

Bio Vision

Mybiosource

For instance,

In June 2023, Fortress Diagnostics created awareness with a focus on men's health testing awareness month and posted an article on diabetes and a higher risk of diabetes due to reduced rates of weight gain and accumulation of fat.



Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on projected revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. The global fructosamine test market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the fructosamine test industry based on disease indication (diabetes I, diabetes II, Gestational Diabetes], sample (blood serum, blood plasma), application (clinical diagnostics for humans, clinical diagnostics for animals, research use), and end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes) across seven major regions.

Fructosamine Test Market Outlook by Category

By Disease Indication:

Diabetes I

Diabetes II

Gestational Diabetes



By Sample:

Blood Serum

Blood Plasma

By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics for Human

Clinical Diagnostics for Animals

Research Use



By End-user:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

