VinFast unveils new electric pickup truck concept

VIETNAM, January 10 -  

HÀ NỘI – VinFast Auto, Việt Nam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its new electric vehicle concept - the VF Wild at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES 2024) on January 9.

The concept car is VinFast’s first attempt at a pickup truck, exemplifying VinFast's commitment to broadening its product range and promoting sustainable mobility by making smart, safe, exciting electric vehicles accessible to everyone.

The VF Wild concept highlights VinFast's innovative efforts to create a pickup truck with exceptional performance, catering to the new generation of consumers looking for innovation and eco-friendliness without compromising on performance and durability.

With an overall length of 209 inches (5324mm) and a width of 79 inches (1997mm), VF Wild’s dimensions place it in the mid-size pickup category. This efficiently packaged mid-size footprint is further enhanced by VF Wild’s flexible bed size.

The vehicle combines the practicality of a power-folding mid-gate to provide a class-leading bed length designed to expand from five to eight feet with the rear seats folded down automatically, equipping the VF Wild with the largest bed in its segment. With the functionality of the expanding bed, work and play can be done in style and comfort. The design also integrates a panoramic glass roof and digital side mirrors to improve aerodynamics.

The VF Wild concept was jointly developed by VinFast and Australian design studio Gomitiv. The design, developed over 8,000 hours and involving many designers, boasts a striking "Fluid Dynamism" aesthetic that is uniquely designed for the VF Wild concept, inspired by the flowing motion of a superhero’s cape in the wind. - VNS

