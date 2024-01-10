With 2.8% CAGR, Automotive Heat Shield Market Growth to Surpass US$ 14.8 Billion till 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 (𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐜, 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐜), 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫, 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐭, 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global automotive heat shield market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬:

The increasing implementation of stringent emission norms worldwide represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. The governing bodies are enforcing stricter regulations to reduce vehicle emissions, prompting automakers to adopt innovative solutions. Heat shields play a crucial role in managing engine heat, thereby reducing thermal impact on the components and helping in efficient exhaust gas treatment. These shields contribute to the overall reduction of the environmental impact of vehicles by mitigating the heat produced in engine and exhaust systems. This need for lower emissions is encouraging the development and integration of advanced heat shielding materials, leading to the demand for high-efficiency thermal management solutions in vehicles.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲:

Increasing awareness about vehicle safety is a critical factor bolstering the market growth. Individuals are more informed and concerned about the safety aspects of their vehicles, which is prompting automakers to focus more on incorporating safety features, including advanced heat management systems. Heat shields are essential in this context, as they protect the sensitive components of the vehicle from heat damage, thereby enhancing the overall safety and durability of the vehicle. This heightened safety consciousness among people is driving manufacturers to invest in more efficient and effective heat shielding solutions.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The increasing incorporation of advanced manufacturing technologies in the production of automotive heat shields is propelling the market growth. Innovations in materials science and manufacturing processes, such as 3D printing and automated assembly, are enabling the production of more sophisticated, lightweight, and cost-effective heat shields. These technologies allow for greater design flexibility, enabling custom solutions for complex thermal management challenges in modern vehicles. Furthermore, advancements in material technology, like the development of high-temperature resistant composites and coatings, are enhancing the performance characteristics of heat shields. This integration of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies is not only improving the quality and efficacy of heat shields but also fostering the development of new opportunities.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Autoneum

Carcoustics (Liaoning Dare Industrial Company Ltd.)

Dana Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH (Pelzer Acoustic Products GmbH)

Lydall Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NICHIAS Corporation

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Zircotec

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Metallic dominates the market due to their superior heat resistance and durability, essential for protecting vehicle components from extreme temperatures.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich Type

Single shell represents the largest segment, as they are cost-effective and simple in design, making them a popular choice for mass-market vehicle production.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

Under Bonnet

Engine Compartment

Under Chassis

Others

Engine compartment accounts for the majority of market share, due to its utilization as a primary source of heat in vehicles, necessitating robust heat shielding for optimal performance and safety.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Passenger car holds the biggest market share as they provide a comfortable mode of transportation.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, attributed to the growing advancements in the automotive industry, high vehicle production rates, and rising emphasis on vehicle safety and performance standards.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles is bolstering the market growth. These advanced vehicles require effective thermal management systems to ensure optimal performance and longevity of battery packs, electric motors, and electronic components. Heat shields in these vehicles are crucial for maintaining temperature thresholds, safeguarding sensitive parts against heat damage, and enhancing overall vehicle safety. Moreover, the growing shift towards lightweight and efficient materials in automotive manufacturing is leading to innovations in heat shield materials and designs.

