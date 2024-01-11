Global GMO Testing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The GMO testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “GMO Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gmo testing market size is predicted to reach $3.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the gmo testing market is due to the increased production of genetically modified crops. Europe region is expected to hold the largest gmo testing market share. Major players in the gmo testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, TÜV SÜD AG, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation.

GMO Testing Market Segments

• By Trait: Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance

• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay

• By Processed Food Types: Bakery and confectionery, Meat products, Breakfast cereals and snacks, Food additives, Other Processed Food

• By Crop Tested: Corn, Soybean, Rapeseed Or Canola, Potato, Other Crops

• By Geography: The global gmo testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5601&type=smp

GMO testing qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in the food or feed samples to meet the appropriate national and international controls, performs independent verification to trade in confidence with countries specifying GMO-free products, and prevents cross-contamination throughout the supply chain.

The main types of traits in GMO testing are stacked herbicide tolerance and insect resistance. The stacked GMO testing detects the stacked genes in which two or more transgenes of interest are combined into a single crop. The different technologies include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and immunoassay and involve various processed food types such as bakery and confectionery, meat products, breakfast cereals and snacks, food additives, and others. The several tested crops include corn, soybean, rapeseed or canola, potato, and others.

Read More On The GMO Testing Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gmo-testing-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. GMO Testing Market Characteristics

3. GMO Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. GMO Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. GMO Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. GMO Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. GMO Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

