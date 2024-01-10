2024 TomTom Traffic Index: Detroit Ranks Among Easiest Cities to Drive in the World

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom, the global geolocation technology leader released the 13th annual edition of its Traffic Index, which details key traffic insights and trends across 387 cities. The report found that Detroit was the 75th slowest city in the U.S. The report identifies how traffic affects residents in Detroit, from time and cost to emissions.



Key findings include:

On average throughout 2023, it took Detroit drivers 8min and 51s to drive a typical 6-mile trip, no change since 2022.

For a typical 6 mile-commute driven twice a day during morning & evening rush hours: Typical Detroit commuters spent 75 hours driving; of which 16 hours were due to congestion. Each Detroit driver emitted 738 kg of CO2, and 74 trees would be needed to absorb it. Detroiters spent $327 on gas, with $42 stemming from traffic jams alone.





Additional information: More data about each city can be found at tomtom.com/Traffic-Index/ . Visitors can also access real-time traffic data to identify how long their commute will take, current traffic jams and information about the busiest traffic days of the year.

