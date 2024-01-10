2024 TomTom Traffic Index: Las Vegas Commuters Spend Nearly 30% of Driving Time in Traffic

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom, the global geolocation technology leader released the 13th annual edition of its Traffic Index, which details key traffic insights and trends across 387 cities around the world. The report found that Las Vegas was the 21st slowest city in the U.S. The report identifies how traffic affects residents in Las Vegas, from time and cost to emissions.

Key findings include:

On average throughout 2023, it took Las Vegas drivers 12min and 33s to drive a typical 6-mile trip, up 19s from ‘22.

For a typical 6 mile-commute driven twice a day during morning & evening rush hours: Typical Las Vegas commuters spent 110 hours driving; of which 31 hours were due to congestion. Each Las Vegas driver emitted 721 kg of CO2, and 72 trees would be needed to absorb it. Las Vegas drivers spent $362 on gas, with $22 stemming from traffic jams alone.





Additional information: More data about each city can be found at tomtom.com/Traffic-Index/ . Visitors can also access real-time traffic data to identify how long their commute will take, current traffic jams and information about the busiest traffic days of the year.

About TomTom: Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities. We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.



Headquartered in Amsterdam with 4,000 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

