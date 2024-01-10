Submit Release
2024 TomTom Traffic Index: San Francisco is the #3 Slowest U.S. City to Drive In

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom, the global geolocation technology leader released the 13th annual edition of its Traffic Index, which details key traffic insights and trends across 387 cities. The report found that San Francisco was the #3 slowest city in the U.S. The report identifies how traffic affects residents in San Francisco from time and cost to emissions.

Key findings include:

  • On average throughout 2023, it took San Francisco drivers 19 min and 47s to drive a typical 6-mile trip.
  • For a typical 6 mile-commute driven twice a day during morning & evening rush hours:
    • Typical San Francisco commuters spent 183 hours driving; of which, a whopping 73 hours were due to congestion.
    • Each San Francisco driver emitted 868 kg of CO2, and 87 trees would be needed to absorb it.
    • San Francisco residents spent $500 on gas, with $67 stemming from traffic jams alone.

Additional information: More data about each city can be found at tomtom.com/Traffic-Index/. Visitors can also access real-time traffic data to identify how long their commute will take, current traffic jams and information about the busiest traffic days of the year.

About TomTom: Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities. We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 4,000 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

