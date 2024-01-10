2024 TomTom Traffic Index: New York Takes #1 Spot for the Most U.S. Traffic Jams

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom, the global geolocation technology leader released the 13th annual edition of its Traffic Index, which details key traffic insights and trends across 387 cities around the world in 2023. The report found that New York was both the slowest and the #1 most congested in the U.S. The report identifies how traffic affects residents in New York, from time and cost to emissions.

Key findings for 2023 include:

On average, it took NYC drivers 23min + 58s to drive a typical 6-mile trip, up 19s from ‘22 and +1 min 26s from ‘21.

The average speed over the year is 15 mph.

For a typical 6 mile-commute driven twice a day during morning & evening rush hours: Typical NYC daily commuters spent 230 hours driving; of which, a whopping 108 hours were due to congestion – up 34min from ‘22 and +10h and 15min from ‘21. Each NYC driver emitted 948 kg of CO2, and 95 trees would be needed to absorb it. New Yorkers spent $421 on gas, with $103 stemming from traffic jams alone.



Additional information: More data about each city can be found at tomtom.com/Traffic-Index/. Visitors can also access real-time traffic data to identify how long their commute will take, current traffic jams and information about the busiest traffic days of the year.

About TomTom: Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities. We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 4,000 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

