TransCore Announces Leadership Changes

Following a successful 30-year career at the company, Tracy Marks, TransCore’s President & CEO, has decided to depart the company as of March 31, 2024. Whitt Hall, TransCore’s current Chief Operating Officer, is appointed to succeed him.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a U.S. market leader in transportation solutions, today announced the appointment of Whitt Hall as its new President & CEO effective April 1, 2024. This appointment follows the announcement by Tracy Marks that he will be departing as the TransCore President & CEO on March 31, 2024, after a successful 30-year career with the company.



During his career at TransCore, Mr. Marks led the organization through significant growth, with the company almost doubling in size during his 11 years as CEO, and he leaves the role following a record-breaking year with the highest project backlog in the company’s history and an admirable reputation in the industry for excellence in customer service.

“We have always emphasized the importance of putting the customer first and this is something that is engrained in the culture of TransCore. Because this value is such a part of our company culture, and because I know and have worked so closely with Whitt and the rest of the management team for so many years, I have no doubt that this is the right time to depart and I am confident they will continue delivering the best products and services available in the industry,” said Mr. Marks.

Previously serving as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Hall has been with TransCore for almost 20 years and is part of the leadership team that has been instrumental in driving TransCore’s growth. As COO, he placed a strong emphasis on innovative technology development and excellence in customer service, while also leading TransCore’s major business development initiatives. Prior to his COO role, Mr. Hall served in various leadership positions in the company, including as Business Segment Manager for the company’s tolling division, Regional Manager for TransCore’s Southwest region, and as Project Manager for numerous projects throughout the U.S.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead TransCore and look forward to working with our team and building on the strong legacy of customer service and project delivery excellence. We are fortunate to have a tremendous team throughout the organization and I am confident we will continue seamlessly serving our customers and providing the most innovative solutions and services in the industry,” said Mr. Hall.

In addition to Mr. Hall’s appointment, Clint Holley is being promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, also effective April 1, 2024. Clint brings a wealth of experience in TransCore’s operations to this role and also has direct experience with numerous customers and projects, having previously served as Regional Manager and leading the growth for TransCore’s Southwest and Northeast regions in the U.S. over his 15 years with the company. Most recently, Clint has been serving as the Program Director for the New York City Central Business District Congestion Pricing program, the world’s largest congestion pricing system and the first in the U.S.

As TransCore embarks on this new era of leadership, its commitment to delivering innovative products and services and excellent customer service has never been stronger.

About TransCore

A leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative, technical solutions and engineering services for next generation Traffic Management and Open Road Tolling Systems. The company also operates award-winning tolling customer service centers for departments of transportation throughout the U.S. and internationally. As a pioneer in RFID applications for the transportation industry, TransCore additionally provides automatic vehicle identification and secure access for airports, hospitals, parking facilities, trucking fleets, ports, and the rail industry.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

