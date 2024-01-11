Green Tires Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Green Tires Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Green Tires Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the green tires market size is predicted to reach $180.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The growth in the green tires market is due to the increase in environmental awareness among consumers. Europe region is expected to hold the largest green tires market share. Major players in the green tires market include Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear India Limited, Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Green Tires Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• By Size: <10 Inch, 10-20 Inch, 20-30 Inch

• By Sales Channel: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• By Application: On-Road, Off-Road

• By Geography: The global green tires market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5795&type=smp

A green tire refers to a round-shaped part of an automotive tire that has all of its components assembled and is made of environmentally friendly rubber but has not yet been cured or given treads. When compared to other tires such as semi-aromatic, styrene-butadiene rubbers or polycyclic hydrocarbons, green tires improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The vehicle types that use green tires are passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). The passenger car segment includes green tires manufactured for passenger vehicles. Green tires are used in on-road and off-road applications. Green tires are available in different sizes, such as 10 inches, 10-20 inches, and 20-30 inches. Green tires are sold through aftermarket and OEM sales channels.

Read More On The Green Tires Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-tires-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Green Tires Market Characteristics

3. Green Tires Market Trends And Strategies

4. Green Tires Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Green Tires Market Size And Growth

……

27. Green Tires Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Green Tires Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-plastics-rubber-wood-and-textile-global-market-report

Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-film-global-market-report

Aircraft Tires Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-tires-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Unveiling the Dynamics of the Automobile Remanufacturing Market: Growth and Key Trends