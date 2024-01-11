Global Geosynthetics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Geosynthetics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The geosynthetics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Geosynthetics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the geosynthetics market size is predicted to reach $19.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the geosynthetics market is due to the growth of the construction industry. region is expected to hold the largest geosynthetics market share. Major players in the geosynthetics market include Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, GSE Holdings Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, HUESKER Synthetic GmbH, Tensar International Corporation.

Geosynthetics Market Segments

• By Type: Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoam, Geonets, Other Types

• By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, PVC, Other Materials

• By Function: Separation, Filtration, Drainage, Reinforcement, Protection (Cushion), Barrier Or Containment, Erosion Control

• By Application: Waste Management, Water Management, Transportation Infrastructure, Civil Construction, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global geosynthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geosynthetics are man-made synthetic materials that are in the shape of strips, sheets, or three-dimensional structures constructed of polymeric or natural materials. They are simple to prepare and transport and they can aid in the greening of construction projects. Geosynthetics have been effectively used to conduct a variety of functions that considerably contribute to the good performance of roadways.

The main types of geosynthetics are geotextiles, geomembranes, geogrids, geofoam, geonets, and others. The geotextiles are utilized to improve soil stability, limit erosion, and improve drainage. Geotextiles could be prepared from a broad range of polymers and manufacturing processes, making them correct in a wide range of civil construction processes. These are manufactured using polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, PVC, and others, and have functions such as separation, filtration, drainage, reinforcement, protection, barrier/containment, and erosion control. Geosynthetics are used in waste management, water management, transportation infrastructure, civil construction, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Geosynthetics Market Characteristics

3. Geosynthetics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Geosynthetics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Geosynthetics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Geosynthetics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Geosynthetics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

