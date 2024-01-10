ASEAN Semiconductor Market to Hit USD 45.66 Billion by 2030 owing to Robust Demand for Consumer Electronic Manufacturing
ASEAN Semiconductor Market Size, Share, And Segmentation By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023 – 2030
The ASEAN semiconductor market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by the region's commitment to renewable energy and the burgeoning automotive sector.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
— Research by SNS Insider
The SNS Insider report indicates that the ASEAN Semiconductor Market, having reached a valuation of USD 28.22 Billion in 2022, is projected to expand to USD 45.66 Billion by 2030. The anticipated growth is forecasted at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the period from 2023 to 2030.
The ASEAN semiconductor industry is a pivotal player in the global technology landscape, encompassing the nations of Southeast Asia, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia. At its core, the ASEAN semiconductor sector involves the design, manufacturing, and distribution of semiconductor devices that power a wide array of electronic products. The region has witnessed a surge in semiconductor activities driven by factors such as increasing demand for electronic devices, a burgeoning consumer base, and supportive government initiatives.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
Intel Corporation (California, United States), Qualcomm (California, United States), Samsung Electronics (Suwon-si, South Korea), SK hynix (Gyeonggi, South Korea), Taiwan Semiconductors (Hsinchu, Taiwan), Texas Instruments (Texas, United States), Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Rohm Semiconductor (kyoto, Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Micron Technology (Idaho, United States), NVIDIA Corporation (California, United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven, the Netherlands) and other players are listed in the final report.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The growth trajectory of the ASEAN semiconductor market is underpinned by several key drivers. Firstly, the region's robust economic development has spurred the demand for electronic devices, ranging from smartphones to automotive components. Additionally, the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) have fueled the demand for advanced semiconductor solutions. Furthermore, collaborative efforts between ASEAN nations and strategic partnerships with global semiconductor giants have enhanced technological capabilities, contributing to the market's upward trajectory.
𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
- Memory Devices
- Logic Devices
- Analog IC
- MPU
- Discrete Power Devices
- MCU
- Sensors
- Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
- Networking & Communications
- Data Processing, Industrial
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Government
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧/𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The ASEAN semiconductor market is characterized by dynamic regional dynamics that influence its growth trajectory. The region comprises diverse economies with varying levels of technological development, creating both challenges and opportunities for semiconductor companies. As some ASEAN nations emerge as key players in semiconductor manufacturing, others focus on demand-driven markets, fostering a balanced ecosystem. Interconnected supply chains and collaborative research initiatives contribute to the regional dynamics of the market. The establishment of technology parks, research and development centers, and government incentives for innovation further stimulate the industry's growth. Additionally, the rise of smart cities, the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G technology adoption propels the demand for advanced semiconductor components, creating a vibrant market landscape.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The ongoing global recession has cast a profound influence on various sectors across the world, and the ASEAN semiconductor market is no exception. As demand for electronic devices and components experiences a downturn, the semiconductor market in the ASEAN region faces both challenges and opportunities. On the negative side, the recession has led to a decrease in consumer spending and a slowdown in manufacturing activities, impacting the overall demand for semiconductors. Conversely, the recession has also triggered a shift in consumer behavior towards increased reliance on technology for remote work and entertainment. This has resulted in a surge in demand for certain semiconductor products such as microprocessors, memory chips, and sensors.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫
The Russia-Ukraine War has sent ripples across the global geopolitical landscape, and its repercussions extend to the ASEAN semiconductor market. The conflict has introduced heightened uncertainties in the supply chain, as disruptions in the production and distribution of raw materials crucial for semiconductor manufacturing are witnessed. With the potential for increased geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions, the market may encounter challenges related to resource availability, logistics, and international collaboration. Conversely, the conflict has prompted a reevaluation of supply chain strategies, with a focus on regionalization and diversification. Some ASEAN countries may capitalize on the restructuring of global supply chains, positioning themselves as alternative manufacturing hubs.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
- The power devices segment stands as a dominant force within the market. The escalating demand for power-efficient devices in various industries, including automotive and consumer electronics, propels the growth of this segment. Innovations in power semiconductor technologies, such as wide-bandgap materials, further enhance the efficiency and reliability of power devices, solidifying their dominance in the regional market.
- The Networking & Communications segment emerges as a frontrunner in the ASEAN semiconductor market. The increasing reliance on advanced communication technologies, coupled with the surge in data consumption and connectivity requirements, fuels the demand for semiconductor solutions in networking and communication devices.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
- As the automotive industry undergoes a profound transformation towards electric vehicles (EVs), the semiconductor joint venture between the US electric vehicle giant Tesla and a Chinese partner takes center stage. With a registered capital of USD 150 million, the joint venture positions itself to play a pivotal role in meeting the escalating demand for automotive chips and electronics solutions.
- Aixtron SE, a distinguished leader in providing cutting-edge deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, recently marked a significant milestone by securing an order for their highly advanced AIX 2800G4 Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) System. The order was placed by Furukawa Fitel Optical Device Co., Ltd., a reputable Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of compound semiconductor devices.
