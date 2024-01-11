Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the high-performance liquid chromatography market size is predicted to reach $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the high-performance liquid chromatography market is due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest high-performance liquid chromatography market share. Major players in the high-performance liquid chromatography market include Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Segments

•By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Accessories, Software

•By Application: Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Forensic, Other Applications

•By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Food And Beverage Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Environmental Agencies, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global high-performance liquid chromatography market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a technique for separating the components of a mixture and identifying and quantifying each component. The HPLC is utilized in the quantitative determination of plasma levels of drugs and their metabolites. This is especially crucial for the creation of novel medications and for the supervision of therapy.

The main products of high-performance liquid chromatography are instruments, consumables, accessories, and software. High-performance liquid chromatography instrumentation consists of nine basic components with data collection, an output system, and connective tubing and fittings. These are used in various applications such as clinical research, diagnostics, forensics, and other applications and by various end users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, food and beverage companies, hospitals and clinics, environmental agencies, and other end-users.

