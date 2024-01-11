Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The home infusion therapy market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $47.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the home infusion therapy market size is predicted to reach $47.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

The growth in the home infusion therapy market is due to the increasing population and consequent rise in food demand. North America region is expected to hold the largest home infusion therapy market share. Major players in the home infusion therapy market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Option Care Health Inc., CareCentrix Inc.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segments
•By Product: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, Needleless Connectors
•By Administration: Intramuscular, Subcutaneously, Epidural
•By Application: Total Parenteral Nutrition, Anti-infective Therapy, Enteral Nutrition, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, IVIg or Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications
•By End User: Patients, Nurse, Hospitals, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global home infusion therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home infusion therapy is a process of subcutaneous or intravenous administration of biologicals or drugs to a person at home. Patients can receive medications through catheters or needles, directly into their veins or under their skin. Home infusion therapies are used to treat individuals at home.

The main types of products in home infusion therapy are infusion pumps, intravenous sets, IV cannulas, and needleless connectors. Home infusion pumps are medical devices that deliver medicine into the patient’s body in specific, controlled amounts. It controls the rate of replacement fluid infused into the blood outflow line or the blood inflow line. The different administrations include intramuscular, subcutaneous, and epidural, which are used in numerous applications such as total parenteral nutrition, anti-infective therapy, enteral nutrition, hydration therapy, chemotherapy, IVIg or specialty pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The several end users include patients, nurses, hospitals, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Home Infusion Therapy Market Characteristics
3. Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Infusion Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size And Growth
……
27. Home Infusion Therapy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Home Infusion Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Tech Trends

