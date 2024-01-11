Global Hand Protection Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $51.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hand protection equipment market size is predicted to reach $51.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the hand protection equipment market is due to the increasing awareness about the safety and health measures. North America region is expected to hold the largest hand protection equipment market share. Major players in the hand protection equipment market include Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Halyard Health Inc.

Hand Protection Equipment Market Segments

1. By Hand Protection: Durable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

2. By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves/Latex, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Other Material Types

3. By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Industrial Safety & Chemical, Construction, Automotive, Other End-Users

4. By Geography: The global hand protection equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hand protection equipment is any equipment that is used to protect the user’s hands from potential injury or damage due to handling of chemicals or any physicals injury.

The main types of hand protection equipment include durable gloves and non-durable gloves. The durable gloves refer to cut-resistant gloves that are used to safeguard the user's hand cuts while working with sharp things. These gloves are made from special composite material such as stainless-steel mesh, fiberglass, synthetic fiber yarns, and others. This hand protection equipment is made from natural rubber or latex, nitrile, vinyl, and others. The end-users of hand protection equipment include healthcare, industrial safety & chemical, construction, automotive, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hand Protection Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Hand Protection Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hand Protection Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hand Protection Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hand Protection Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hand Protection Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

