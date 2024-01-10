Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Humalog, insulin lispro, Date of authorisation: 30/04/1996, Revision: 35, Status: Authorised

Humalog medicines are available as solutions or suspensions for injection in vials, cartridges or prefilled pens.

The medicines are given by injection under the skin of the upper arm, thigh, buttock or abdomen (belly). Humalog 100 units/ml may also be given by continuous infusion under the skin using an insulin pump or by injection into a vein. Humalog 200 units/ml, Humalog Mix25 and Humalog Mix50 should never be given into a vein.

The dose depends on the individual patient’s needs and may be reduced in patients with reduced kidney or liver function. The medicines are normally given shortly before a meal, but can be given just after a meal if necessary.

Humalog (100 or 200 units/ml) can be used with a longer-acting insulin or with sulphonylureas (a group of diabetes medicines that are taken by mouth).

Patients can inject themselves with this medicine if they have been trained appropriately.

Humalog can only be obtained with a prescription. For more information about using Humalog, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.