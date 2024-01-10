Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dectova, Zanamivir, Date of authorisation: 26/04/2019, Revision: 5, Status: Authorised

A main study showed that Dectova works as well as Tamiflu, with comparable time to discharge patients from hospital or resolution of most of the influenza symptoms. Evidence from laboratory and other clinical studies also supported the effectiveness of Dectova.

Dectova is expected to be effective against some flu strains that do not respond to other flu treatments. Its side effects, the most important one being liver injury, are similar to those seen with Tamiflu.

The European Medicines Agency therefore decided that Dectova’s benefits are greater than its risks and it can be authorised for use in the EU.

However, because uncertainties remain about the size of the effect of Tamiflu (and by extension the size of Dectova’s effect), Dectova has been authorised under ‘exceptional circumstances’. Every year, the Agency will review any new information that becomes available and this overview will be updated as necessary.