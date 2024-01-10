Contact Lenses Market is Booming and Predicted to Hit US$ 13.7 Billion by 2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 (𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐥, 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 (𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 (𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞-𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global contact lenses market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The rising prevalence of eye-related disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, among the masses across the globe is supporting the growth of the market. In line with this, these diseases are increasingly becoming common due to lifestyle changes like prolonged exposure to screens and reduced outdoor activities. Moreover, the growing demand for corrective measures, such as contact lenses, due to their effectiveness and convenience as compared to traditional eyeglasses, is offering a positive market outlook. Besides this, contact lenses provide a more natural vision without the constraints of frames.

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

The increasing usage of contact lenses for cosmetic purposes is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the rising focus on altering eye color for enhanced appearance among individuals is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the availability of a wide range of colors and effects, ranging from subtle color enhancements to dramatic transformations, caters to diverse aesthetic preferences of individuals, which is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for contact lenses due to the rising social media influence is positively influencing the market.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Innovations in lens materials and design are propelling the growth of the market. In addition, modern contact lenses are designed with materials like silicone hydrogel, which offer higher oxygen permeability, ensuring enhanced eye health and comfort. Moreover, silicone hydrogel material reduces the risk of eye infections and allows for extended wear. Besides this, advancements in multifocal and Toric lenses benefit a broader range of vision impairments, including astigmatism and presbyopia. Furthermore, the integration of technology into contact lenses, such as lenses capable of drug delivery or monitoring glucose levels, is strengthening the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Alton Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

Contamac Holdings Limited

EssilorLuxottica SA

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Menicon Co. Limited

SEED Co. Limited

SynergEyes Inc.

Cooper Companies Inc.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

Gas Permeable

Silicone Hydrogel

Hybrid

Others

Silicone hydrogel represented the largest segment as it reduces the risk of dry eyes and irritation.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Spherical accounted for the largest market share due to its ability to effectively correct common refractive errors, such as myopia and hyperopia.

𝐁𝐲 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞:

Daily Disposable

Disposable

Frequently Replacement

Traditional

Daily disposable holds the biggest market share on account of the rising need for enhanced convenience among individuals.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Prosthetic

Lifestyle-oriented

Corrective accounts for the majority of the market share as it offers precise vision correction and provides a sharper and wider visual field compared to glasses.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

E-commerce

Eye Care Practitioners

Retail Stores

Retail stores represent the largest market share due to their ability to provide personalized services with expert assistance.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the contact lenses market on account of the increasing cases of vision-related issues among individuals.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising awareness among individuals about the importance of eye care is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, governing agencies of various countries are promoting regular eye check-ups, which is leading to the prescription of contact lenses for vision correction.

The increasing demand for customized and personalized contact lenses as per the needs of individuals, including lenses for irregular corneas or post-surgical eyes, is supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, specialized designs cater to specific eye conditions like keratoconus, which is propelling the market growth.

