Nonwoven Fabric Market to Hit US$ 87.34 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Adoption of Nonwoven Fabrics Increasing in Healthcare Facilities to Minimize Hospital-acquired Infections

Rockville , Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published study, reveals that the global nonwoven fabric market is estimated at US$ 48.78 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for nonwoven fabrics is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 87.34 billion by the end of 2034.



Extensive use of nonwoven fabrics in medical applications is attributed to their easy accessibility and cost-effectiveness. Surgical gowns, gloves, drapes, and instrument covers—reusable and disposable—are used widely in hospitals. Government programs supporting the adoption of nonwoven medical products to minimize the incidences of HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) are predicted to lead to market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9280

There has also been an increase in the adoption of nonwoven materials in several automotive applications, including filtration systems and interior components. Noteworthy growth in the automotive industry is forecasted to increase demand for nonwoven fabrics. Expansion of e-commerce platforms is leading to growing demand for packaging materials. These nonwoven fabrics are utilized in packaging owing to their durability and strength.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 87.34 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global nonwoven fabric market is pegged at US$ 48.78 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for nonwoven fabrics is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 87.34 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to expand at 6.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is predicted to account for 38.4% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Sales of nonwoven fabrics in the United States are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach US$ 18.68 billion by 2034.

The personal care segment is predicted to hold 42.9% of the global market share by 2034.

“Increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics is attributed to their increased adoption for hygiene and medical products across geographies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Glatfelter Company

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Lydall Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Toray Industries

Fitesa

Souminen Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

PFNonwovens Group

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Dow

Polymer Group Incorporation

Chevron Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation



Rising Adoption of Spunbond Technology for Nonwoven Fabric Production

Growing demand for spunbond-based nonwoven fabrics is projected to rise significantly due to their popularity in construction as well as hygiene products, coating substrates, battery separators, and filtration. The adoption of spunbond technology for manufacturing nonwoven fabrics in larger quantities is rising.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9280

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the nonwoven fabric market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, nylon, polyurethane, rayon); technology (spunlaid [spunbond {polypropylene polyester, polyethylene, biocomponent fiber, spun-melt-spun, meltblown}]; drylaid [needlepunch, spunlace, thermal bonded {thru-air, others}], latex or chemical bonded, airlaid, carded, wetlaid, others); and application [construction {geotextile, wall wraps, ground covers}, textiles {furniture fabrics, carpet, medical protective apparel, and industrial protective apparel}, personal care {disposable diapers, feminine care products, adult incontinence, filtration & others}], across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Absorbable Nonwoven Textiles Market: Absorbable nonwoven textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market: The global flame-resistant and retardant fabric market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2032.

Non-woven Adhesives Market: The global non-woven adhesives market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion in 2023. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 7.3 billion by 2033, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog