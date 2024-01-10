Bioplastic Packaging Market Projected to Exceed $51.44B by 2030 Due to Technological Advances

Bioplastic Packaging Market SNS Insider

In 2022, the Bioplastic Packaging Market in the US stood at $14.44 bn, projected to surge to $51.44 bn by 2030. With a remarkable 51.44% CAGR from 2030

Bioplastic Packaging Market size was USD 14.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 51.44 billion by 2030 due to Growth of demand from the end use industry” — Sr. Researcher Sushant Kadam