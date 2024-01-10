Experience Homatics Mobile Theater for a portable Android TV experience with tremendous content and big storage capacity
Homatics Mobile Theater, a portable Google TV device compatible with various types of AR glasses, seamlessly integrates an unparalleled cinematic experience into a compact, on-the-go Google TV device, allowing users to enjoy a portable theater experience
Experience Homatics Mobile Theater for a portable ATV experience with tremendous content, to enjoy a portable theater experience anytime, anywhere.LASVEGAS, NEVADA, US, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homatics Mobile Theater, a portable Google TV device compatible with various types of AR glasses, seamlessly integrates an unparalleled cinematic experience into a compact, on-the-go Google TV device, allowing users to enjoy a portable theater experience anytime and anywhere.
Its stylish and compact design is ergonomically crafted for a comfortable grip. The remote control features streamlined buttons for convenient interactions, with one-click access to your favorite content through YouTube, Prime Video, and more via customizable shortcut keys.
The Mobile Theater comes equipped with the powerful Amlogic S905Y4-B chipset, which incorporates a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 architecture, a 12nm process, and a processing power of 16.5K DMIPS. This computing prowess, combined with 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC, guarantees seamless multitasking and storage capabilities, with micro SD card support up to 2TB， even without an internet connection, the Mobile Theater can play local video files. Alongside Dolby Vision, the chip can support HDR10+, HDR 10, HLG HDR, and an HDMI2.1a 4K UHD video interface. Incorporating Dolby Audio, and DTS support," the system brings users an unparalleled audiovisual experience.
Key Features of Mobile Theater:
- Pocket-sized and lightweight (130*61*23 mm, < 1kg)
- Google TV for providing tremendous premium 4K content and enabling Google Assistant.
- 3GB RAM and 64GB eMMC guarantee seamless multitasking and storage capabilities, with micro SD card support up to 2TB.
- 6500mAh can double as a power bank, providing continuous use for up to 5 hours and a standby time of up to 7 days.
- With strong heat dissipation performance, the device exhibits lower temperatures by an average of 2°C compared to other players when playing.
- Two ports, USB-C for charging and a mini-HDMI port for display output.
- Features Wi-Fi 6 technology for seamless wireless connectivity.
Its substantial 6500mAh can double as a power bank, the battery capacity ensures extended usage periods, providing continuous use for up to 5 hours. Additionally, it supports simultaneous charging and usage, with a standby time of up to 7 days. The device exhibits lower temperatures by an average of 2°C compared to other players on the market when playing, with good heat dissipation performance. Built-in 9-axis IMU sensors contribute to an enhanced user experience in gaming scenarios, upgrading AR glasses that do not support sensors to ones capable of playing the latest generation of motion-sensing games. Voice control can further amplify user immersion, while Wi-Fi 6 technology support keeps users connected effortlessly with different devices.
The Mobile Theater is an all-in-one device preloaded with your favorite streaming services such as NETFLIX, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and a variety of immersive cloud games. For users who already own AR Glasses, the Homatics Mobile Theater is compatible with all AR Glasses, offering a plug-and-play experience, allowing users to jump right into the action!
Homatics Mobile Theater was showcased at CES 2024 and for further information about Homatics, please visit：https://www.homatics.com/
About Homatics
Homatics is an international smart home theater brand dedicated to providing audiophiles and movie lovers with an immersive audio-visual entertainment experience. Our smart home theater products range from 2.0 to 5.1.4 channels, delivering true stereo sound and panoramic surround sound that transports you into the content. Our humanized design and plug and play products make it simple for you to enjoy theater-quality entertainment in the comfort of your own home via voice or RCU control. Additionally, with our unique Humming EQ feature, users can enjoy a personalized audio-visual experience that's truly one-of-a-kind.
At Homatics, we're always pushing the boundaries of innovation and constantly launching new products and services to provide users with ultimate multi-scenario entertainment experiences and high-quality smart lifestyles.
SEI Marketing Team
SEI Robotics Co.,Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube