YQXPOLYMER 0164 as An Alternative of DER 331, was Launched into International Market
Epoxy resins, by YQXPOLYMER, are thermosetting synthetic resins with reactive epoxy groups at the end. The representative type is bisphenol A type epoxy resin.CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YQXPOLYMER Epoxy Resin 0164 is a liquid resin manufactured from bisphenol-A and epichlorohydrin. It is recognized as a standard from which many variations have been developed.
YQXPOLYMER 0164 Key Properties
High bonding strength, wide application.
Mild construction conditions, convenient for operation.
Multiple manufacturing processes, meeting various customer requirements.
Packaging and Storage
Packing: Barrels, tanks, or customization.
Storage: Under certain circumstances, such as low temperature, this product can crystallize after lengthy storage, this can be reversed by warming up to 60-70 °C while stimming. The product should be stored in a cool and dry place in its original closed packaging, and not be stored exposed to direct sunlight.
YQXPOLYMER 0164 exhibits the same performance with DER 331, which is suitable for use in applications such as: adhesives, filament winding, casting and tooling, civil engineering, composites, automotive coatings, can coating, oil coating, marine & protective coatings, potting and Encapsulation, etc.
Here is a parameters comparison of the two products:
YQXPOLYMER 0164 and DER 331 Typical Properties
Properties YQXPOLYMER 0164 DER 331
Appearance Clear liquid, no visible mechanical impurity Brownish yellow liquid
Color (Max. Pt-Co.) ≤30 75
Epoxy Equivalent (g/mol) 183-194 182 -192
Hydrolytic Chlorine (%) 0.05 Max 0.05 Max
Volatile /150°C,40min (%) 0.3 Max 0.5 Max
Viscosity/25°C (mPa.s) 10000-14000 11000-14000
From the comparison, it can be seen that YQXPOLYMER 0164 and DER 331 have some identical or similar parameters. In addition to better color transparency than DER 331, YQXPOLYMER 0164 has some other advantages, such as highly cost-effective, short lead time, in-time after-sales service, even OEM service.
YQXPOLYMER is looking for partners, distributors of its epoxy resins products globally.
About YQXPOLYMER
YQXPOLYMER is a leading manufacturer of Epoxy Resin, PBT, Polycarbonate and other chemicals and comprehensive polymer applications provider.
More information or free samples or price quotations, please contact us via email: sales@yqxpolymer.com , or voice to us at: +86-28-8411-1861.
Gia
YQXPOLYMER
+86 28-8411-1861
email us here