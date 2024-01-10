Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,296 in the last 365 days.

40 years after GCHQ: uniting against attacks on workers' rights

Margaret Thatcher had enforced a ban on trade union membership in 1984, claiming that it wasn’t possible for someone to be in a union and be loyal to their country. 

But 14 brave workers stood firm and refused to relinquish this fundamental human right – and their defiance cost them their jobs.  

What followed was one of the longest and most high-profile disputes in our movement’s history.  

After over ten years of campaigning across the trade union movement, the ban was finally lifted in 1997. I’m immensely proud that the GCHQ branch remains an important part of PCS to this day. 

Yet four decades on, history is repeating itself with a Tory government hellbent on attacking trade union rights.  

This time they are seeking to undermine our members’ democratic right to strike through minimum service levels, which may restrict the right to strike for thousands of our members in the Home Office 

Despite what government ministers may say, minimum service levels have nothing to do with preventing disruption or protecting the services that the public relies on.  

Just one look at crumbling schools, an overstretched NHS and a broken rail system puts paid to any notion that this government has the best interests of the public at heart. 

This legislation is about one thing and one thing only: restricting the right to strike and our members’ ability to fight back against low pay and bad bosses. 

You just read:

40 years after GCHQ: uniting against attacks on workers' rights

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more