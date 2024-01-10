40 years after GCHQ: uniting against attacks on workers' rights

Margaret Thatcher had enforced a ban on trade union membership in 1984, claiming that it wasn’t possible for someone to be in a union and be loyal to their country.

But 14 brave workers stood firm and refused to relinquish this fundamental human right – and their defiance cost them their jobs.

What followed was one of the longest and most high-profile disputes in our movement’s history.

After over ten years of campaigning across the trade union movement, the ban was finally lifted in 1997. I’m immensely proud that the GCHQ branch remains an important part of PCS to this day.

Yet four decades on, history is repeating itself with a Tory government hellbent on attacking trade union rights.

This time they are seeking to undermine our members’ democratic right to strike through minimum service levels, which may restrict the right to strike for thousands of our members in the Home Office

Despite what government ministers may say, minimum service levels have nothing to do with preventing disruption or protecting the services that the public relies on.

Just one look at crumbling schools, an overstretched NHS and a broken rail system puts paid to any notion that this government has the best interests of the public at heart.

This legislation is about one thing and one thing only: restricting the right to strike and our members’ ability to fight back against low pay and bad bosses.