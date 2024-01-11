Global Green Data Center Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $163.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Green Data Center Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the green data center market size is predicted to reach $163.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%.

The growth in the green data center market is due to the growing energy consumption by data centers. North America region is expected to hold the largest green data center market share. Major players in the green data center market include Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Tech LLC.

Green Data Center Market Segments
• By Components: Solutions, Services
• By Data Center Size: Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers
• By Verticals: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Other Verticals
• By Geography: The global green data center market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The green data center refer to a data repository with mechanical, lighting, electrical, and computer systems that are designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental effect. Organizations utilize data centers to handle, store and distribute huge amounts of information. Advanced technologies and methods are used in the design and operation of a green data center.

The main components of green data centers include solutions, and services. Solutions refer to green data center solutions such as enhanced technology, management assessment, green procurement, recycling, and others. The data center size included small and medium-sized data centers and large data centers and is used in BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and defense, manufacturing, and other verticals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Green Data Center Market Characteristics
3. Green Data Center Market Trends And Strategies
4. Green Data Center Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Green Data Center Market Size And Growth
27. Green Data Center Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Green Data Center Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

