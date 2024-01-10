Mammography Systems Market to be Worth USD 3.7 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The demand for a mammography system is likely to be driven by the rising demand for personalized medicine and patient-centered approaches.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The mammography systems market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.7 billion by 2031. A continuing advancement in mammography technology will likely improve the quality of images, accuracy of diagnosis, and patient experience.

Toward the future of mammography, innovations like faster imaging, improved resolution, and AI-based image analysis may play an important role. Digital breast tomosynthesis, which adds three-dimensional images to mammography, is becoming more popular for detecting cancer and reducing false positives. DBT will likely continue to be adopted and refined in the future.

Radiologists can interpret mammography images more accurately using artificial intelligence applications like deep learning and computer-aided detection algorithms. By integrating AI into breast cancer detection, breast cancer detection could become more accurate and efficient.

Global Mammography Systems Market: Key Players

As mammography system manufacturers grow their market share and expand their product portfolio, they invest in research and development. They study the latest trends in the mammography systems market to introduce functionally superior products made from the finest raw materials.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

PLANMED OY

Konica Minolta, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Key Findings of the Market Report

The 3-D mammography segment will likely drive future demand for mammography systems.

The hospital segment will drive mammography system demand in the coming years.

In 2022, North America captured the largest share of the global market.

Digital mammography systems are also driving growth in mammography systems.

Global Mammography Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Mammography systems are a leading market driver due to the rise in the prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. As breast cancer incidence continues to rise, mammography systems will continue to be in demand as an effective early detection and diagnosis tool.

The evolution of mammography systems, which include digital and 3-D imaging (tomosynthesis) and contrast-enhanced imaging, has improved diagnostic accuracy and image quality. Healthcare providers are relying on advanced mammography systems for more efficient screening and diagnosis.

Increasing awareness and early detection of breast cancer have led to a demand for mammography equipment by the government. Funding, subsidies, and regulatory support can influence medical equipment investments.

Due to the aging population, there is a greater demand for screenings and diagnostics for breast cancer as the global population ages. Breast imaging systems contribute significantly to meeting this demand.

Healthcare expenditures are increasing on both individual and government levels, increasing demand for mammography systems. Infrastructure and technology investments in healthcare support the use of advanced mammography equipment.

Mammography services and systems are more in demand as early detection and regular screening for breast cancer continue to be promoted. Patients are more likely to comply with mammography recommendations when they receive education and awareness campaigns.

Global Mammography Systems Market: Regional Landscape

Mammography systems are expected to be in high demand in North America. Breast cancer incidence is relatively high in North America. The importance of early detection and awareness of breast cancer screening fuels the demand for mammography systems.

are expected to be in high demand in North America. Breast cancer incidence is relatively high in North America. The importance of early detection and awareness of breast cancer screening fuels the demand for mammography systems. Several advanced medical technologies, including advanced mammography systems, are being adopted in the region due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. North American hospitals and imaging centers with state-of-the-art equipment provide a high standard of diagnostic services.

The government of North America promotes early breast cancer detection through various initiatives and guidelines. Support for these initiatives can come from fundraising, awareness campaigns, and recommendations for screenings.

New medical technologies are generally adopted early in North America. Digital mammography and 3D tomosynthesis, two emerging technologies in mammography, contribute to regional demand for the technology.

Mammography services are accessible and affordable depending on insurance coverage. Insurance policies typically cover mammography screenings in North America, a region with a large healthcare system.

Breast cancer awareness campaigns and education programs contribute to the need for mammography services. Regular mammograms are often encouraged by public awareness initiatives. The United States and Canada are hubs of medical research and development.

Key Developments

In September 2023 , Siemens Healthineers launched two new imaging devices, one on each side of the Atlantic, with the new mammogram machine promising a rapid 3D breast cancer scan. The PlatinumTomo system will be used with new wide-angle X-ray tubes and detectors on the Mammomat B.brilliant.

, Siemens Healthineers launched two new imaging devices, one on each side of the Atlantic, with the new mammogram machine promising a rapid 3D breast cancer scan. The PlatinumTomo system will be used with new wide-angle X-ray tubes and detectors on the Mammomat B.brilliant. In September 2023, Hologic Inc. and Bayer formed an international partnership to provide contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) options to women across Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific region in an effort to detect breast cancer earlier.

Global Mammography Systems Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Analog Mammography

Digital Mammography

2-D Mammography

3-D Mammography

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

