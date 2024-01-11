Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The four-wheel drive tractor market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the four-wheel drive tractor market size is predicted to reach $22.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the four-wheel drive tractor market is due to rapid growth in the agriculture industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest four-wheel drive tractor market share. Major players in the four-wheel drive tractor market include AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Komatsu Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A.

Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Market Segments

• By Power Output: Less than 40 HP, 40 HP to 100 HP, 100 HP to 200 HP, Above 200 HP

• By Propulsion System: Diesel, Hybrid Electric, Electric

• By Operation: Manual, Autonomous

• By End-Use: Farm, Construction and Mining, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global four-wheel drive tractor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A four-wheel-drive tractor consists of a four-wheel drive axle that can distribute power to all its wheels simultaneously. It helps in providing less slippage and great traction with better performance.

The main types of four-wheel-drive tractors are less than 40 horsepower (HP) tractors, 40HP to 100HP tractors, 100HP to 200HP tractors, and above 200HP tractors. Less than 40 horsepower (HP) tractors refer to subcompact tractors and low-end utility garden tractors, built like compact utility tractors with water-cooled diesel engines, PTOs, three-point hitches, remote hydraulics, and heavy construction. The propulsion system of tractors work with the help of diesel, hybrid electric and electric operated manually or autonomously by various end-users such as farm, construction, mining, and others.

