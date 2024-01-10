Biliary Stent Market to Cross USD 666.5 million at a CAGR of 5.2 % by 2031: Transparency Market Research Report

Emphasis on cost-effective treatments and value-based care strategies impacting biliary stent market dynamics.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global biliary stent market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for biliary stent is estimated to reach US$ 666.5 million by the end of 2031.

A notable factor is the expanding application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in enhancing stent designs and procedural outcomes. AI-powered algorithms aid in predicting patient responses to stent placements, optimizing stent selection, and personalizing treatment strategies. These technologies also enable real-time monitoring of stent performance, reducing complications and enhancing patient safety during interventions.

A significant driver involves the integration of bioresorbable materials in biliary stent manufacturing. Bioresorbable stents offer temporary support, gradually dissolving over time while promoting tissue healing and reducing long-term complications. These stents address the need for better patient comfort and eliminate the risks associated with permanent implantation, marking a potential breakthrough in biliary intervention strategies.

Telemedicine's increasing utilization influences the biliary stent market, facilitating remote consultations, follow-ups, and pre-procedural assessments. Its integration into patient care pathways streamlines treatment access, post-operative care, and reduces healthcare burdens, especially in remote or underserved areas.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Metal stents lead the biliary stent market due to their established efficacy, durability, and widespread usage in medical interventions.

Malignant biliary obstruction dominates the biliary stent market due to higher prevalence and increased demand for interventional procedures.

Hospitals/Clinics stand as the leading end-user segment in the biliary stent market due to their primary role in treatments.

Biliary Stent Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing incidence of biliary diseases globally propels the demand for stents in managing obstructive conditions and improving patient outcomes.

Continuous innovation in stent design and materials drives enhanced efficacy and patient comfort.

Surge in preference for less invasive treatments fuels the adoption of biliary stent in endoscopic interventions.

Growing geriatric demographic prone to biliary complications escalates the market for stent procedures.

Expansion in developing regions, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure, boosts the market for biliary stent.

Global Biliary Stent Market: Regional Profile

In North America, industry leaders like Boston Scientific Corporation and Cook Medical dominate the market, benefitting from advanced healthcare systems and a high prevalence of biliary disorders. The region's robust research and development activities drive innovation in biliary stent technology, catering to evolving patient needs.

Europe showcases a competitive landscape with companies like Olympus Corporation leading in endoscopic innovations. Stringent regulatory frameworks and a rising geriatric population contribute to market growth, while advancements in minimally invasive procedures bolster the demand for biliary stents.

Asia Pacific demonstrates immense growth potential fueled by expanding healthcare access and a growing patient pool. Local players and global companies like Medtronic penetrate the market, capitalizing on rising healthcare investments and the increasing incidence of biliary diseases. Collaborations and technological advancements further propel the market's expansion, catering to diverse healthcare needs across the region.

Biliary Stent Market: Competitive Landscape

The biliary stent market exhibits a competitive landscape with key players like Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, and Olympus Corporation dominating. These industry giants offer a wide array of biliary stents, leveraging their extensive portfolios and global presence.

Emerging players such as Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories contribute to market dynamics. Factors driving competition include technological advancements, product innovations, and strategic collaborations.

The market thrives on meeting the demand for effective biliary stent solutions in treating obstructive biliary diseases, fostering a competitive environment where companies strive for excellence through R&D and delivering high-quality stent options to healthcare providers and patients. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

C. R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson & Comspany)

CONMED Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Cordis Corporation (Cardinal Health)

Product Portfolio

Boston Scientific is a global innovator in medical devices. Their portfolio spans cardiovascular, urology, and endoscopy solutions, focusing on patient-centric innovations. With a commitment to advancing healthcare, Boston Scientific offers cutting-edge medical technologies for improved patient outcomes worldwide.

Cook Medical pioneers medical devices across various specialties, emphasizing patient care. Their diverse product line includes devices for interventional radiology, surgery, and endoscopy. Committed to innovation, Cook Medical ensures quality healthcare solutions meeting diverse clinical needs globally.

Olympus Corporation excels in providing precision technology for healthcare and imaging solutions. Their portfolio includes endoscopes, surgical devices, and digital imaging systems. Olympus innovates with a focus on enhancing medical diagnostics and therapeutic outcomes for healthcare professionals worldwide.

Biliary Stent Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Metal Polymer



By Application

Malignant Biliary Obstruction Benign Biliary Strictures Biliary Leak Others



By End-user

Hospitals/Clinics Ambulatory Services Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

