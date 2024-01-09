Cyrus Wong-Weissman: ‘a talented and prolific musician – bass player, producer, and sound engineer’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

We are heartbroken to share that Cyrus Wong-Weissman passed into the next realm on December 30, 2023 at the age of 42 in his home in Whale Gulch, California. He was born on August 27, 1981, only a stone’s throw down the hill where his parents built their house together.

The local music community in Humboldt and Mendocino grieve the profound loss of a talented and prolific musician – bass player, producer, and sound engineer. As a sound engineer, he brought music to life at Stone Junction in Garberville, and as a bassist, he performed all over the area in recent years with the Latin Peppers, Garbervillians, Special Guest Family, and Blu Axis.

Cyrus inspired and built communities of friends and fellow musicians wherever he went. After graduating as valedictorian from South Fork High School, he moved to the Bay Area where he studied physics at UC Berkeley and then studied sound engineering at Expressions College. He played music in a variety of eclectic bands and lent his sound engineering talents to legendary jazz venue Yoshi’s.

He eventually returned to the area where he grew up, enticed by the slower pace of life, freedom to devote himself to music, and ability to design and build his own home on his parents’ property.

Cyrus left behind his wife, Kristina Carrara; his father, Peter Weissman; his sister, Zoë Wong-Weissman; as well as bandmates, friends, family of origin, and chosen family.

Cyrus’s mother, Sophia Wong, passed into the next realm four years ago in January 2020, and we hope that their spirits are reunited with each other in peace.

We will remember his smile, authenticity, and passion. We will continue to be impacted by the life he lived and by his many creations. We hope to celebrate him during many music events to come.